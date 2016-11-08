Two Arrested for Attempting to Commit Suicide in Niger State

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The police in Minna, Niger State, have arrested two people for

attempting to commit suicide.

ThisDay learnt that the arrests were made at “different locations” in

the state as the duo tried to take their lives.

One of the suspects, according to the findings, took some poisonous

substance that was capable of terminating his life but luck ran out

for him as the poison was not as effective as he thought.

The second, it was gathered, also tried to hang himself but before he

could give up the ghost, he was discovered and rescued.