Petroleum Training Institute Matriculates 2,101 Students, Cautions Against Social Vices 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Delta State, yesterday matriculated 2,101 students for its 2025/2026 academic session.

Principal and Chief Executive of the Institute, Dr. Samuel Onoji, while performing the matriculation oath for full time and School of Industrial and Continuous Education Programme (SICE), urged the students to shun all form of vices warning that the school had zero tolerance for examination misconduct and several others.

Some of the vices, Dr. Onoji, who was represented by the Director Research and Development, Dr. Mrs. Tina Isichei, included physical and sexual assault; cultism; use of drugs, narcotics; theft; as well as certificate forgeries; indecent dressing and prostitution; bullying, harassment and misuse of social media.

He warned that the management does not tolerate any social vices as spelt out in the institute’s handbook, adding that anyone caught would face the consequences.

Dr. Onoji, while reiterating that the matriculation ceremony officially ushered in the new students into “this citadel of academic excellence”, rejoiced with them for being some of the students that were offered admission into the great institute.

“Equally, I want to congratulate the parents, guardians and sponsors of the students for the role they have been playing in nurturing their wards to achieve this great height in their academic pursuit.

“It is the duty of the Petroleum Training Institute to instill academic knowledge on the student and to guide them in building their character. I would like to admonish you to continue to support them financially and morally throughout their studentship in the institute”, he charged the parents.

To the students, Dr Onoji reminded them that the oil and gas industry was very dynamic and highly demanding which requires innovation, adaptation and resourcefulness to gain maximum benefit in the sector stressing “In order for you to come out unscathed all hands must be on deck.

“Passing through this great institute is an opportunity to penetrate the oil and gas industry because of the technical and hands on training that you will be exposed to in the course of your study,” he added.

The Principal and Chief Executive of PTI urged the new students to take advantage of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) which was designed to alleviate the financial pressure of some less privileged students in Nigerian institutions.

This, he noted, has made higher education to be more accessible to Nigerian students stressing that the loan is interest free which will only be repaid after the beneficiary must have been engaged in a profitable business or career.

“Once you provide your personal details to the relevant authorities the loan will be disbursed within 30 days. You may need to contact the Student Affairs Department for appropriate guidance on how to apply for the loan,” he added.