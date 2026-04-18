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Defections Rock Okpebholo District As ADC Gains from APC, PDP, LP

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has intensified its political surge in Edo State, recording a wave of defections from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) across Esan Central Senatorial district, where Governor Monday Okpebholo comes from.

At a well-attended gathering in Ewohimi, Esan South East Local Government Area, the party’s state chairman, Tony Alile, alongside a party stalwart Kenneth Imansuagbon, formally received scores of defectors who pledged allegiance to the ADC, signaling a shift in the political dynamics of the district.

Party leaders described the development as a strategic breakthrough, noting that the influx of members from the three major parties has significantly strengthened the ADC’s grassroots presence within the senatorial zone.

Speaking to journalists, Alile said the movement was driven by public dissatisfaction rather than political inducement, stressing that the turnout reflected growing frustration among citizens.

According to him, the development marks a turning point in the district’s political trajectory, expressing confidence that the ADC is rapidly positioning itself as a dominant force.

Imansuagbon, in his remarks, framed the defections as a clear rejection of established political structures, insisting that the people of the district are determined to reclaim control of their political future.

He noted that issues such as insecurity, economic hardship and unemployment have compelled many residents to seek an alternative platform, which they now see in the ADC.

The event also featured the unveiling of new aspirants within the party, including House of Assembly hopeful, Mr. Barnabas Odion, who declared his intention to contest for the Esan South East State Constituency seat under the ADC platform.

Odion said his decision to join the party was informed by what he described as years of neglect and poor representation in the area, pledging to prioritize development and effective leadership if elected.

With the latest defections, ADC leaders said the party is consolidating its foothold across the Esan Central Senatorial district and expanding its influence ahead of future political contests in Edo State.

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