Mavins Crew, Iyanya, Funmi Iyanda, Jimmy Jatt Gather at the Temple

Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Boasting of a star-studded team that pools an impressive diversity of skilled professionals, the executive team of the Temple Management Company (TMC), which is now home to the Don Jazzy-led, Mavins Crew, Iyanya, Jimmy Jatt and television personality, Funmi Iyanda includes individuals who have worked with Nigeria’s leading law firm, Zenith Bank, Samsung, McDonalds, Nestle UK, Eurosport, the English Football Association, 234Next, the Lagos State Government and in the music industry, with LA Reid, Pharrell, Jamie Foxx and Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs.

Founded by serial investor and art aficionado, Idris Olorunnimbe, TMC is primed to curate and tap into the rising global recognition and demand for the work of Nigerian creative talents. Setting up shop last March, the company set out with a mission ‘to continually improve on content, bridge the gulf between local talents and their foreign counterparts in line with international best practices’.

With a formidable team parading some of the brightest young professionals in entertainment, fashion, arts, finance, law and media, TMC is fully prepped to deliver its objective to raise the profile of local talents.

TMC will focus on the core functions of talent representation but will, allied with corporate organisations, also provide a wide range of financial and advisory services, manage endorsement portfolios, and package bespoke events for domestic and international markets.

The company has already signed management deals with some of Nigeria’s biggest talents, including Nigeria’s biggest record label Mavin Records, renowned disc jockey DJ Jimmy Jatt, award-winning visual artist and writer Victor Ehikhamenor, media personality Bunmi Davies, artist/jeweller Mode Aderinokun and the doyenne of Nigerian broadcast media, Funmi Iyanda who are all signed to exclusive management contracts with TMC.

Explaining its niche entertainment content at a recent meeting at its Victoria Island office, Mark Redguard, Head of Entertainment said, “the company offers a bouquet of services including legal representation, financial services advisory and public relations, which guarantees more visibility and promotions for the artiste. It is our business if the client needs to be on radio or needs more press releases and feature articles. We also push music videos- the entire spectrum.”

Prior to joining TMC, Mark was Chief Executive Officer at 1960 Music Group. He is a creative marketing executive with over 15 years of experience building new markets, improving competitive market positions in the USA and international markets such as Jamaica, Africa, Europe and Japan.

Mark has worked at Spinlet.com San Francisco as Chief Marketing Officer, helped guide Spinlet in leveraging relationships with local and international; artists to market, promote and monetise African artiste’s music globally.