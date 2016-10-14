Goodie Ibru Not on the Run, Says Family

Obinna Chima and Chiemelie Ezeobi

The family of Mr. Goodie Ibru yesterday described the recent public notice issued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declaring Goodie wanted over allegation of capital market fraud, money laundering and diversion of funds as scandalous, misleading and unfortunate.

It pointed out that Ibru is not on the run.

The Ibru family in a statement signed by Akpofure Ibru, described the EFCC’s appeal to members of the public to furnish them with information on Ibru’s whereabouts as an unfortunate expression that he is on the run.

The statement said the fact of the matter was at variance with the impression created by the EFCC.

“The truth of the matter is that the EFCC as at July 19, 2016, invited Ibru for an interview. On July 25. Ibru replied through the law firm of Babalakin & Co that he would not be able to honour the invitation until his planned return in the first week of November 2016 as he was in the United Kingdom undergoing medical treatment.

According to the statement, the law firm in the said response, had stressed that as their client “is a law abiding citizen who has no interest in foiling the administration of justice, we assure you that he will appear before your commission as soon as he recovered from his illness and return to Nigeria.”

The statement said as there was no further word from the EFCC, the understanding was that the promise to keep the November date had been accepted by the commission.

“It is therefore scandalous to read the EFCC notice of October 12, purporting that Mr. Ibru was on the run,” it added.

Furthermore, it decried what it regarded as “creeping bias” into an investigation that in the main “centres on family misunderstanding and boardroom politics.”

It urged the anti-graft commission to be professional in its service delivery, saying that the family dispute was at the heart of EFCC’s decision to file a notice of discontinuance on September 17, 2015, to a suit between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Goodie Minabo Ibru and three others.