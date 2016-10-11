Dasuki: Group Urges FG to Comply with ECOWAS Court Ruling

By Mohammed Aminu

A Northern coalition of 14 human rights groups on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, comply with the ruling of the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) by releasing former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.).

Speaking with journalists in Sokoto, the National Secretary of the Network for Justice and Human Rights Crusade,, Al-mustapha Abubakar Bello, said ignoring the ruling of the ECOWAS Court by the Federal Government would amount to impunity, abuse of due process and disregard for rule of law.

“Since it is a government that believes in the rule of law, the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari should adhere to the ruling of the ECOWAS Court.

“This competent court of law presided over by Justice Friday Chijioke Nwoke has ordered the immediate release of Dasuki on bail as stated in the judgement of October 4, 2016, with No: ECW/CCJ/JUD/23/16 of the SUIT NO: ECW/CCJ/APP/01/16,” Bello said.

According to him, the coalition lamented that having been granted bail by three different domestic courts, Dasuki is still in detention.

He said this was without respect for his fundamental human rights and personal liberty, which the present government preaches.