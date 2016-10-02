FG Names Ken Nnamani Head of Electoral Reforms Committee

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The Federal Government has constituted what the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation called a “constitutional and electoral reforms committee”.

A statement issued by Salihu Isah, the Special Adviser to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, said the committee was set up to reform the electoral process.

The committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday October 4, 2016 at the HAGF’s Conference Room, Abuja by 11am.

The statement said the 24-member strong committee would be chaired by the former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, while Dr. Mamman Lawal of Bayero University, Kano is the Secretary

‎Other members of the committee are Dr. Muiz Banire, SAN, Dr. Clement Nwankwo, Chief A.C Ude and Mr. Tahir, Director, Legal Drafting, Federal Ministry of Justice, amongst others.

“The committee is expected to Review Electoral environment, laws and experiences from recent elections conducted in Nigeria and make Recommendations to strengthen and achieve the conduct of free and fair elections in Nigeria.”