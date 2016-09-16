Governors Support FG’s Measures to Rescue Economy from Recession

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

State Governors have expressed support for the economic measures being introduced by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to bring the country out of recession.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Zamfara State Governor,‎ Abdulaziz Yari, told State House correspondents that this was one of the resolutions reached at the extraordinary meeting of the NGF held at the old Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

Yari said: “Also the governors resolved with a commitment to encourage the Federal Government to continue along the line to bring the country out of recession.”

On the issue of insurgents, he said that members resolved that it must be treated as a matter of national emergency

According to him, the forum also agreed to activate the states’ task forces on polio and primary health care, which are to be led by the deputy governors.

The governors, he said, also expressed their commitment to paying their counterpart funding towards polio eradication.

He said that the governors would engage the Minister of Health in order to give urgent attention to eradication of Lassa fever from the country.