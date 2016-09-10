The Face-Off in China

Femi Fani-kayode

The other day I posted a copy of the now famous picture of President Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart President Vladimer Putin where they both coldly looked into one another’s eyes without the trace of a smile.

They looked like two hardened prize fighters in their prime that were summoned into the middle of the boxing ring by the referee for the usual short pep talk just before he shouts “seconds out” and sends everyone, apart from the two boxers themselves, out of the ring.

The encounter took place in Hangzhou, China during the G20 meeting. As they say a picture is worth more than one thousand words but this particular one is worth more than ten thousand because it told the whole story.

Such was its visual power and vivid expression that CNN, Al Jazeera, Fox News, the BBC and numerous other international television networks kept airing it and it was strewn all over the internet and social media.

After posting it on my Facebook wall I wrote a short caption just above the picture which reads as follows:

“It looks as if Barack Obama has finally met someone that is stronger and better and that is prepared to face him down. This is what you call an “eyeball to eyeball” encounter or a good old fashioned “squaring off”. Thank God for Vladimer Putin”.

These words and the picture itself sparked off a spirited and interesting debate on my Facebook wall which involved people that were residing in many countries all over the world including the United Kingdom, Finland, the United States, India, Dubai and China.

The topic of discussion was President Barack Obama. I was particularly impressed with the contribution of two distinguished individuals and I will share their contributions in this essay together with my response to one of them.

The first was my old school friend and brother Mr. Joe Thorn. Mr. Thorn is an Englishman who has lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in the United States of America for many years.

He served us with an extraordinary and factual analysis of Obama’s performance, or rather lack of it, over the last years when it came to the fortunes and economic welfare of the African American population in America.

Relying very much on the excellent research that was done by the respected Mr. Larry Elder and armed with facts and figures which few could dismiss, Mr. Thorn successfully put the case against Obama in an effective and clinical manner. Hear him:

“what about poverty? In 2009, when Obama took office, the black poverty rate was 25.8 percent. As of 2014, according to Pew Research Center, the black poverty rate was 27.2 percent.

What about income? CNNMoney says, “Minority households’ median income fell 9 percent between 2010 and 2013, compared to a drop of only 1 percent for whites.”

The Financial Times wrote last October: “Since 2009, median non-white household income has dropped by almost a 10th to $33,000 a year, according to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s survey of consumer finances.

As a whole, median incomes fell by 5 percent. But by the more telling measure of net wealth — assets minus liabilities — the numbers offer a more troubling story.”

What about net worth and the black-white “wealth gap”? The Financial Times said: “The median non-white family today has a net worth of just $18,100 — almost a fifth lower than it was when Mr. Obama took office.

White median wealth, on the other hand, has inched up by 1 percent to $142,000. In 2009, white households were seven times richer than their black counterparts.

That gap is now eightfold. Both in relative and absolute terms, blacks are doing worse under Mr. Obama.” Remember, these numbers apply to all “non-whites.” For blacks, it’s worse.

When looking only at “black net worth” — which is lower compared to non-whites as a whole — white households are actually 13 times wealthier than black households.

From 2010 to 2013, according to the Federal Reserve, white household median wealth increased a modest 2.4 percent, while Hispanic families’ wealth declined 14 percent, to $13,700.

But blacks’ net worth fell from $16,600 to $11,000. This is an astonishing three-year drop of 34 percent.

Investors Business Daily put it this way, “That’s a steeper decline than occurred from 2007 to 2010, when blacks’ net worth fell 13.5 percent.” The black/white “wealth-gap” has reached a 25-year high.

What about unemployment? In 2009, black unemployment was 12.7 percent, and by 2014, it had fallen to 10.1 percent.

This sounds like good news until one examines the black labor force participation rate — the percentage of blacks working or seeking work. It’s the lowest since these numbers have been recorded”.

Mr. Thorn’s contribution was very effective and he opened the eyes of those that erroneously assumed that Barack Obama had been a blessing to members of his own black American community over the last seven years. How wrong they were.

Having attended one of the best private schools in England before going to one of the best universities, Mr. Thorn certainly knows how to do his research, marshal his points and fight his corner.

Yet perhaps the most damning analysis of all.came from my brother Mr. Victor Oladokun, who is another old friend and a leading light in the Christian community both in the United States of America and Nigeria.

If Mr. Thorns’ analysis was clinical, Mr. Oladokun’s can best be described as precise, ruthless and devastating. Permit me to share it here. He wrote as follows:

“We warned all of those who voted for Obama on sentimental grounds simply because he was Black. The bottom line is that he has been an unmitigated disaster on multiple levels –

1. Support of radical Islamist militants to remove Gadaffi and Assad. Libya and Syria have descended into an absolute mess. Thanks to Putin and Russia, American supported Islamists would also have overthrown Assad and thrown the minority Christian community there into jeopardy.

2. The complete naïveté of Obama and Hilary Clinton’s Middle Eastern policy is incredulous. For personal reasons he has turned Israel, America’s most stable ally in the region, into a pariah.

3. Obama’s misplaced audacity during his visit earlier this year to Africa was alarming. He had the effrontery to lecture among others Uhuru Kenyatta on the need to legalize and recognize Gay relationships.

At a time when Africa has more pressing issues to contend with such as economic and infrastructural development, trade and investment, this was unprecedented political arrogance and a waste of American taxpayers deserved better on that trip.

4. For a Black President from whom so much was expected, his refusal to visit Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy and democracy, is an enormous lost opportunity.

For all the hate and vitriol spewed at George W. Bush by Nigerians, he did 100 times more for Africa than Obama has.

5. Obama will be judged for his unrelenting and aggressive push of late term abortions and public funding of same through Planned Parenthood, an organization President Bush had previously defunded.

For these and other reasons, I will be glad to see Obama fade into political oblivion come November”. Ouch! These are harsh words from a respected, temperate and patient gentleman whose opinion is taken very seriously by many. Permit me to share my response to him.

“My brother, thanks for your insight. As usual you are spot on.

My only point of departure with you is that I feel that you have been far too generous to Obama. He is not just weak or naive: he is evil.

He knows exactly what he is doing, why he is doing it and who he is doing it with. He works for the hidden hand and the dark forces that reside in the shadows.

He was specially prepared by those dark forces to turn America away from God and to bring chaos and carnage to the world.

Do you know that he has gone as far as to say that America is not a Christian nation anymore? This is despite that great countries solid Christian foundation and the efforts of its founding fathers who were all devout and practising Christians?

To Obama the age-old and time-tested words that are inscribed on the one hundred U.S. dollar notes and in the hearts and minds of every truly patriotic American which read “in God we trust”, has no meaning.

And neither do those powerful and beautiful words that, from time immemorial, have spoken of the very essence and core of old America: “one nation under God”.

Obama has effectively rejected God and espoused virtually every single anti-Christian value and philosophy in the name of humanism and liberalism.

Worst still he has infused and enthroned those “new age” and essentially Luciferian values into the American state and the psyche of its people in the name and spirit of “yes we can”.

I wrote about him in 2009 not long after he was elected into office and I said he was evil. The essay was titled ‘The Anti-Christ, The New Age and Barack Obama’ and it caused quite a stir. Few agreed with me at the time and I was vilified by many for writing it.

I wrote about him again in 2012 when he sought a second mandate from the American people in an essay titled “Can Barack Obama Be Trusted?” In the whole of Nigeria only Mr. Sam Nda Isaiah, the owner of the respected Leadership newspaper, agreed with me.

Yet now I have been proved right. My words were prophetic. The first thing he did after being elected in 2008 was to go to Saudi Arabia and bow before the King.

He literally bowed down to the waist level with his head almost touching the floor and there was a famous picture of it which was spattered all over the internet.

After that he went to Egypt and apologised for American foreign policy in the Arab world for the previous 60 years.

This was nothing less than a show of shame and frankly I have little doubt that, if he could have got away with it, he would have also apologised for the creation of the State of Israel. The man has an agenda and that agenda is clearly of the devil.

Worst still he hates Nigeria and Nigerians. Such is his disdain and contempt for us that he refused to come to our shores throughout his period in office despite the fact that we are the most populous nation on the African continent and, until President Muhammadu Buhari took over government, the largest economy in Africa, the third fastest growing economy on the African continent and the 24th fastest growing economy in the world.

Yet his hatred for Nigeria did not begin there. Before he became President, he was the only Senator in the American Senate that openly opposed debt cancellation for Nigeria when President Olusegun Obasanjo was in power.

The Obasanjo administration had done well in terms of paying back virtually all the money that our country had borrowed from the international monetary agencies over the previous thirty years.

We ran the economy in such a prudent manner and introduced such strong and disciplined fiscal policies into governance that virtually everyone in the world acknowledged it and felt that the little of the debt that we still owed those agencies ought to be written off.

Everyone agreed to support this initiative including the President George W. Bush administration and all the governments of the European Union.

In the entire American Senate only Senator Barack Obama refused to support it and indeed went out of his way to speak against it and oppose it. Needless to say even without his support we got it anyway.

As painful as Obama’s attitude and open hostility may have been coming from a man whose father was a fellow African and whose paternal forefathers are all Africans, it pales into insignificance when one considers the following.

In 2014, his National Security Advisor, Susan Rice, told our own National Security Advisor at the time, Col. Sambo Dasuki that they would ensure that Buhari “wins” the presidential election in 2015 and that they would see to it that President Goodluck Jonathan was removed from office.

And what was Jonathan’s crime? He refused to implement the gay agenda in Nigeria and instead he ensured that a law was passed in the legislature which made homosexuality a criminal offence. From that point on his fate was sealed.

Obama’s main purpose is to bring chaos and carnage to the world and to weaken and destroy America from within. If anyone doubts that they should consider what is happening in Syria, Iraq, Libya, Turkey and much of north, west and east Africa today.

The power of ISIS and the forces of radical Islam and terror have prospered, blossomed and flourished throughout the world under his watch and in many parts he has actually indirectly and covertly supported and funded those forces through surrogate nations like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Turkey and Qatar. He is not an ordinary man but one that was specially prepared and highly anointed by Satan.

With him nothing is as it seems. He hates the God of Heaven and deep down he hates Christians. As a matter of fact he hates the whole of creation and indeed humanity.

Finally he is far from being a man of peace. His drone strikes in Afghanistan and Pakistan in his first four years alone were responsible for the deaths of eight times more innocent civilians, including women and children, in those countries than those that George W. Bush conducted in his entire eight years as President.

Obama is certainly not just a bumbling, naive and weak; he is a man of blood and war who has brought more carnage and butchery to the world than any other world leader since WW2. I repeat if anyone doubts that they should just look at what is happening in Syria, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Somalia, Turkey and much of the Middle East. He operates by deceit and guile and he pretends to be a man of peace yet the reality is that in his heart there is nothing but war. The only leader that has been able to keep him in check and call his bluff is Russia’s Vladimir Putin”.

These words may appear to be harsh but I believe that they were appropriate. My prayer is that God delivers us from the likes of Obama and that his candidate in this year’s American presidential election, Mrs. Hilary Clinton, is roundly defeated in November by Mr. Donald J. Trump. Why do I say so? Google my essay titled ‘Nigeria and the Implications of a Donald Trump Presidency’ and find out.