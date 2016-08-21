Agriculture is NOT the Magic Solution

By SIMON KOLAWOLE

Anytime I hear Nigerian presidents, ministers, governors, economists, analysts and commentators declare that agriculture is the alternative to oil, and that the solution to Nigeria’s economic woes is to return to the farm, I am tempted to jump up and ask at full volume: “Who agriculture alone don epp?” Some states have hilariously declared work-free days for civil servants to go to the farm. It would be nice to see those farms and how well the emergency farmers are doing. We’ve been told again and again that agriculture, as Nigeria’s biggest employer of labour, is the magic solution to unemployment, that we will export agricultural produce and earn plenty forex. Well done.

I’ve been hearing this fairy-tale all my life. When I was a primary school kid, Lt. Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo, then head of state, asked Nigerians to tighten their belts because the oil boom would not last forever. He added drama by tightening his military belt on TV. He launched Operation Feed the Nation. My grandfather responded by setting up a garden in our backyard. President Shehu Shagari did Green Revolution. The structural adjustment programme (SAP) of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida was basically about diversifying into agriculture. In different shapes, forms, sizes and packaging, we have been talking about agriculture, agriculture and agriculture forever.

Since we love glamorising our exploits in the export of cocoa, coffee, palm oil and groundnuts before the oil boom doom, I will pick on just cocoa to dispel this ill-conceived notion and never-ending campaign that agriculture is the magic wand. We used to be the biggest producers of cocoa in the world. Chief Obafemi Awolowo utilised cocoa revenue to develop the south-west when he was premier of the region in the 1950s. But we dropped the ball along the line and Cote d’Ivoire overtook us. And now we are lamenting that we are nowhere to be found. The solution, therefore, is for the south-west to revive the cocoa farms. Oh, the good old days!

Okay, let us talk about Cote d’Ivoire’s fabled cocoa wealth. Cote d’Ivoire produces 33% of world cocoa and exports to manufacturers such as Hershey’s, Mars Inc. (both in the US) and Nestlé (Switzerland). You know what Cote d’Ivoire earns yearly from exporting raw cocoa? A whopping $2.5bn. I repeat: a whopping $2.5bn! So Mars buys Ivorien cocoa and makes several products from it: Bounty, M&M, Mars and Milky Way, to name a few. You know Mars’ net income from chocolate products alone in 2015? According to the International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO), Mars made a pathetic $18bn, compared to Cote d’Ivoire’s whopping $2.5bn. Agriculture, indeed.

If you are wondering how just one company, which manufactures chocolate, can earn seven times more than a whole country, which farms and exports the cocoa input, then you are asking the same question with me: Who agriculture alone don epp? On ICCO’s list of the world’s top 10 companies in net revenue from chocolate, you have three from America, two from Japan, two from Switzerland, and one each from Luxemburg/Italy, Argentina and Turkey. None from Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Indonesia — the world’s three biggest producers of raw cocoa. There must be something that Hershey’s, Mars and Nestlé know that we don’t know as we keep planting cocoa.

To be fair, Cote d’Ivoire is waking up. In 2015, French chocolatier Cémoi opened a plant in Abidjan, the economic capital, to produce chocolate. President Alassane Ouattara, on touring the plant, said: “We want to be able to make chocolate for Ivoriens, for Africans and especially West Africans.” Ouattara (pronounced Wa-ta-ra) understands what we still don’t understand here: that agriculture without industry is dead, being alone. How could I buy cocoa worth $1m from you and make chocolate worth $10 million from it — and you think you are smart? If you are smart, you will start making the chocolate yourself and stop romanticising about the “good old days”.

There was a video that went viral sometime ago. CNN’s Richard Quest visited a cocoa farm in Cote d’Ivoire. Come and see poverty written all over the faces of the farmers, who have been told for decades that agriculture is the magic solution to their problems. Quest gave the farmers bars of chocolate. They were eating the sweet stuff for the first time in their lives! Compare their lives to those of the executives of Mars Inc., who buy the cocoa beans from Cote d’Ivoire. They are flying private jets and holidaying in the moon, while the Ivorien farmers are fighting off flies and bees in the bushes of Koffikro. For your information, Mars Inc. has no cocoa farms!

Don’t get me wrong please. If I have created the impression that agriculture is useless, I do apologise. That is not my intention. After all, agriculture is our culture. Millions of Nigerians are farming rice, beans, cassava and corn. That is huge employment. Also, we certainly can produce many food items that we are importing and burning precious forex on. But is that why governors are declaring work-free days for civil servants to go and plant melon and maize to solve Nigeria’s economic problem and stop the dependency on oil? If only these governors knew that Switzerland does not grow one tree of cocoa, yet makes the world’s most elegant chocolates!

Let us break this whole agric logic into pieces. If we really want to diversify from oil and create proper value, agriculture must give birth to industry. If agriculture currently employs, say, 5 million Nigerians, agro-allied industry can employ 15 million in the value chain. So why do we spend so much time discussing farming and not industry? For example, how many graduates can a tomato farm employ compared to a factory making tomato purée? The factory will employ or engage the services of engineers, technicians, chemists, marketers, accountants, communicators, lawyers, administrators, drivers, and so on. It may even have a sick bay and employ doctors and nurses.

I’m not done. A basket of tomatoes sells for N800 in Kaduna. A 400g tin of purée sells for N300. Look at how many bottles of purée you can get from a basket, and how much value you will be getting. Who, then, is making the real money? The factory will pay company tax, its employees will pay PAYE and the consumers will pay VAT. That is how government will boost its revenue. The purée bottle makers offer a different business altogether that employs workers and pays all kinds of taxes too. And if we are good enough, we can begin to export purée to other countries, and earn forex. This is just purée. Think of a thousand agro-allied factories. Think of our huge population.

Sure, agriculture is very important in a primitive economy like ours. But we always miss the bigger picture. One, we need full optimisation of the sector to enhance productivity. A country like the US knows this much better: the percentage of the population engaged in farming is insignificant, but it is so optimised that the output is out of this world. For instance, the US produces enough rice for local consumption, for export, for aid and to dump in the sea to “stabilise” market prices. Two, processing is where you find the massive job opportunities. The agro-industry will yield far more output, more jobs and more economic value than Benue Friday Farming.

These things look so simple and doable, but commonsense is not common. Our agricultural output can be far better in quantity and quality than currently obtains. We can do with better technology, storage, conditioning, packaging and transportation. Most importantly, our brains should focus on how industry can bring out the real value of agriculture and spark off a chain of economic activities that will create millions of good jobs and generate billions of dollars in revenue to investors, employees and government. But we seem excited only about preaching and promoting the export of raw produce, and we feel so smart we think this is the way out of our oil dependency!

But how can we add value when, despite the billions of dollars we have made from oil since 1999, we don’t have the basic infrastructure to inspire an agro-based industrial explosion? Where are the roads? Where are the rails? Where is the electricity? Where is the security? Where is the finance? Yet I can point to uncountable private jets, mansions and customised cars that politicians and their friends have acquired since 1999 with proceeds from the oil boom — while they keep preaching stone-age agriculture to Nigerians. So if your governor joins this craze of declaring work-free days for primitive farming, just ask him politely: Your Excellency, who agriculture alone don epp?

AND FOUR OTHER THINGS

BUHARI BREATHER
Two powerful voices have risen in defence of President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance in office. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says Buhari has not disappointed yet and will eventually overcome his challenges. Pastor Tunde Bakare says it is too early in the day to judge Buhari, and that, in any case, pain is part of adjustment. Coming at a time people are queuing up to apologise for campaigning — and voting — for Buhari, these endorsements must mean a lot to the president. Personally, I am of the opinion that even though Buhari acted too late on critical issues for which we are now paying heavily, you cannot conclude he is a failure in just 15 months. Patience.

PDP MELTDOWN
Pardon me as I laugh at the current trouble the PDP is going through. So the courts, DSS and police combined to scuttle the party’s Port Harcourt convention? Haven’t we seen this before? In the days when PDP was in power, even FAAN and NAMA colluded to stop APC governors from flying. I am laughing because all this has confirmed what I have always said: give the Nigerian politician power and he will behave exactly the same way — no matter his party. I can bet that if PDP manages to regain power today, they will do the same thing to APC again. That is why some of us have become so cynical about Nigerian politicians and their principles. Unchangeable.

ARMY HYSTERIA
So the Nigerian army declared Ahmad Salkida, a journalist, wanted for his “access” to Boko Haram commanders? Interesting. TheCable Editor, ‘Fisayo Soyombo, recently spent two months investigating the plight of soldiers injured in the war against terror. He reported that many of them are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, while some are direly in need of artificial limbs. In a sane country, Soyombo would be commended and government would act immediately. But what? The Nigerian army issued a statement accusing TheCable of working for terrorists. Looking back, we must now thank God that they didn’t declare Soyombo wanted. Primitive.

PUNCH DRUNK
Nigeria fielded only one boxer at Rio Olympics, right? Dreams die first. When I watched the exploits of Peter Konyegwachie, Jerry Okorodudu and Christopher Ossai at Los Angeles ’84, I felt if Nigeria was ever going to win an Olympic gold medal, it would be in boxing. Although boxers David Izonritie won silver at Barcelona ’92 and Duncan Dokiwari bronze at Atlanta ’96, the truth is that our boxing has been going down. We have so many raw talents but we don’t understand how to harvest and harness them. Potential world champions are busy serving as touts on the streets. Amateur boxing is dead in Nigeria. What we are witnessing is the funeral. RIP.

  • Oduna

    the obasanjos and bakares can offer their unsolicited counsels all they like but will the bewildered and traumatized citizen stop lamenting over the hardship that the ill conceived policies of the same individual they foisted on this country?

    • algol2000

      What is foistering hardship on your country is the careless squandering of resources earned in the past, after your monoproduct oil has crashed in the market. The monoproduct that foreigners produce for you under your “omo onile” model.

  • tolu

    Great write up. Brilliant points raised. We must think and act with the bigger picture in mind. I believe this government is on the right track. Remember Rome was not built in a day.
    Yes, previous govts had similar agric policies BUT lacked the political will to implement them. Granted this govt started work late hence the current level of hardship yet they seem focused and determined to implement the much needed diversification of our economy as witnessed in the taxation drive.
    On the Agro-allied point i believe we are more or less starting from scratch; being encouraged to go back to embrace farming with renewed zeal while the govt focuses on provision of capital projects i.e the much needed infrastructure as evidenced in this year’s budget.
    It is up to ALL OF US to continue to do our part and monitor for effective implementation and keep the government on its toes always.
    We kick off the ‘agric boom’ in full swing and keep pressing for a conducive, enabling environment for industries to thrive.

  • dennis

    The times we live now are really trying. Nigerians didnt know we will witness these kinds of in competencies as displayed by the present crop of leaders! We were somewhere not too fantastic before they came with CH
    ANGE but it appeared we knew where we were headed to but now, no ones knows anymore as we do not have a clear direction. The likes of Obasanjo and Bakare should tell the President that because of the uncertainties, young Nigerians in diaspora who were returning to contribute to our Economy are staying back and professionals are leaving the country in droves reminiscent of 1984/1985 brain-drain scourge

  • pius pumpum

    We talk patience…..to what extent can Nigerians be patient?when there is no clear direction?talking about value chain in Agriculture,who will be the investors that will establish these companies?businessmen and women that are meant to be executing contracts for Government inturn invest in these Agro value chain companies?,meanwhile this government is not spending a dime from her MDAs…the banks are obviously a no go area so how can this magic work?

    This government should be told you can not rescue a fledgling economy like ours without spending,this is a model that has worked all over the world-Quantitative Easing.America used it after the 2008 economy meltdown,Japan still using it and lately Uk to assuage the impact of Brexit.Nigerians are still yet to understand the economic model this government is using.

  • FrNinja

    Ouattara as an economist and a first class one at that understands that development is a process and you have to start from somewhere and use the resources you have and that is what Ivory Coast is doing by expanding its Cocoa output and entering processing. They did the same in Cashew turning their blighted North into one of the world’s most extensive Cashew plantations. They are now number one in Cocoa and Cashew while Adeosun is touring the world begging for money.

    Malaysia, Indonesia did exactly the same thing as Ivory Coast before diversifying. They dominated palm oil and rubber before moving up the value chain into agro allied and industry.

    Nigeria outside of oil is nowhere except for agriculture. So it is evident that that is where the focus should be and in using technology to increase productivity.

  • isi

    nice.. my orientation has just changed.. i need to open a small agro allied company.. hope the likes of dele momodu reads this article..

  • Nkem

    Simon has come with his elementary analysis again. Why not tell us about the over $20 billion we would save on food importation every year, and another $10 billions we would potentially earn from food exports. Then tell us what that would do to our balance of payments position, and the other economic benefits derivable from this indicator.
    Simon fails to tell us that those advising Nigerians to return to the farms also favour local refining capacity for our oil. They gave out licenses to set up refineries which are set to refine 650,000 barrels a day. More than want we consume and extra to export; another massive (potential) boost for our BOP.
    Nobody is advising Dangote to return to the farm. He is Africa’s most successful industrialist. Rather, farming has become the most realistic option for Nigerians, most of who went to school to get degrees that is just enough for them to work in the public sector. If those ones like, they should not return to the farm, especially in the current economic climate. They should wait forever for industries which do not emerge overnight.

    • Toby

      Simon ‘ s article on agriculture is spot on and to be fair to him, can’t be faulted.

      Most of the food items Nigeria imports are processed and finished agricultural products.

      Our crude or raw and unprocessed agricultural products can not earn us enough dollars to get out of our present and future economic mess.

      Our president’s and governors appear to lack common sense. Honestly.

    • 4Miner

      Nkem, what exactly is your point? Simon laid it bare and you’re here speaking front and back… if we fail to be strategic in planning our economic activities, we end up picking pennies instead of possible pounds…this is my understanding of Simon note…

    • 100%Iboguy

      You have made an intelligent contribution. Simon is a journalist, he writes to entertain so he only needs to be assessed on the flow of his words not the content. He is no doubt a brilliant writer but a poor economic analyst.

    • Michael Kadiri SocioPolitical

      Nkem. His simple point is that the closer you get to the fork from the farm, the more money you earn and to get closer to the fork, you need to a) know this and b) invest. Simples!!

  • AIKAY

    I agree with what Simon has written and I agree with the points raised by a commentator here – Nkem. But the truth is this: where are the infrastructure necessary to bring about this backward integration in the agricultural sector? Power is a major issue. Roads, water, communication and above all security and consistency in government policies. Investors, industrialists consider costs and with high costs means the end product will be higher in price than similar products from manufacturers who are enjoying economies of scale. As much as we must get fully into agriculture, the money saved from importation should be plowed back to build critical infrastructure. Also, no one has talked about building silos in strategic places in this country to preserve harvest. Farm produce are wasted in this country due to inadequate storage and preservation.

  • Thompson Iyeye

    One of the great pieces I have read for quite a while.

    The joke is that this country had some of these agro-allied industries as far back as the 50’s and 60’s. Corned beef was produces in the north, with beef from the abundant cattle there. Tins of cooked beans and jollof rice were produced for local consumption. Even relatively recently, we had items like Tomapep, etc, locally produced. These industries gradually disappeared as it became unprofitable to sustain, mainly due to lack of cheap power to run the industries.

    Until we get the issue of infrastructure right in this country, Nigeria will continue to be an investors graveyard, without agro-allied industries to enhance the value of our agricultural produce.

  • John

    Please send this piece to The Minister for Agriculture for deliberation in their routine weekly FEC meeting. This is a better paper to present rather than discussing how many arrest EFCC has made in the week.

  • John

    Did i say only FEC? not only to the Agric Minister for presentation, It should be laminated and sent by courier to the unofficial spokesman of APC in forums, Rochas Okorocha and his Benue State counterpart.

  • Maigari

    Yes Mr.Kolawale Agriculture per se cannot be the solution to out economic troubles. All the regions before oil has or commodity or the other going for it. Then oil came and the elites saw a chance to collect rent; and collect rent they did and are still doing to date.
    To escape the resource curse we have to deliberately make ANY form of conception costly to the point of making the thieving elites wish otherwise. Next is the rent-collectors, they have blackmailed Nigerians to th point where we all seem to think that a surge in the price of crude oil is all the panacea to our troubles which it isn’t not by any stretch of imagination.
    We have to develop agriculture by cultivating the farmers, correcting the produce market without undue bureaucratic interference. The cultivation must be by improving the small-scale holders access to credit, organised market and light agricultural implements that could be had at a reasonable cost.Then we are on the way to economic development along the lines of the SDGs. Integrate this with solar drying for the preservation of the perishables and the seasonal crops and yes Nigeria will be on the road and dull speed.

    • FrNinja

      There is no such thing as a resource curse. There is such a thing as a leadership problem. The Nigerian elite are fundamental economic saboteurs. They are why Nigeria is where it is today. A country blessed by nature to be an agricultural and energy superpower with good soils, weather, lots of water yet due to the laziness and crookery of the elite today we are importing 7-year old rice from Thailand and Vietnam and tasteless mackerel fish from Chile. We are also importing petrol and diesel and kerosine from the rest of the world.

      All of this was made possible due to an overvalued exchange rate and economic sabotage. The Norwegians save their petro dollars for more important investments, the Arabs dump it into massive educational and infrastructural investments and sovereign wealth funds. Our lazy elites converted excess dollars into an overvalued naira in order to import rubbish from around the world and gallivant around the world buying houses in Virginia, shopping in New York, getting married in italy and Dubai. Meanwhile basic roads are falling apart, Nigeria is perennially in darkness due to lack of electricity and no single city can boast something as basic as a public water supply.

  • Razor

    If the present government can work round the clock to significantly improve and stabilize power supply in the country, that alone can go a very long way to revive the comatose economy. Time for the government and stakeholders to look for other sources of power generation like thermal, hydro, wind, solar etc instead of relying heavily on gas without guarantee of security for pipelines and constant supply.

  • Wale Adediran

    The guy adopted the simplest view possible. The Ivorian example failed to point out that manufacturers like Nestlé have domiciled some production in Ivory Coast. You forgot to mention the taxes that accrued. Forgot to reconcile the various indirect economic activities that ultimately leads to Government revenues.

    I would think providing a sustainable source of raw materials will ultimately attract industries. Investors won’t fall over themselves until we create the enviroment for long term viability.

    Why do you think some of the industries shut down previously ? Possibly because we stopped producing raw materials from them and they lost comparative advantage. Cost of goods sold became too high. Became a burden for their P&Ls.

    To fix that, we need infrastructure and we need to start producing the raw materials, again.

  • 0swal0

    The problem is that leadership (political & institutional) is not doing enough of the important things. We need farms and factories. Even if it means lining people up to support them through the establishment processes. We need to start doing. FG, States,
    LGs and the development banks. Enough of all the politics.

  • Alhajivinco

    You are right about agriculture. It is not a panacea. After all US and EU farmers have to receive permanent subsidies to stay afloat. The real problem here is lack of power which will boost small businesses, including the block maker, the welder, the carpenter, etc. We always talk big and achieve nothing. Why can’t we ever start small and get big incrementally. I have a feeling we will still be boasting about agriculture long after Buhari leaves office. It will be all motion, no movement. As Fela sang,
    “… we go still dey same same place….”

  • EGBULE chuks

    Very apt! Many thanks Simon. But how do we ensure that every State governor gets a copy and read the article ultimately. It is important this type of well articulated article that x-rays the problems with solutions get to the policy makers for effective and eventual
    implementation.

  • Republican in VI

    Its not just about improving power, its about making sure the raw material inputs are available to local industries at the base prices. Industrial inputs like steel, aluminium, polyethylene etc. Do you know it is far cheaper to get polyethylene for industrial use on the Chinese commercial mass market than it is to get it from Nigeria. Polyethylene is a derivative of OIL that any commercial refinery produces. Polyethylene is used in producing plastics, look around you and look for things that have plastic components or are made entirely of plastic. Now get this, this is an actual fact a plastic product that any tiny Chinese company will produce and sell at a handsome profit for $20, a company here in Nigeria the cost of production alone is $30 (without overheads) from a product that is meant to be in abundance in Nigeria. The power component of that cost is minute minimal less than 4percent. Nigeria has to make industrial inputs especially the ones we can produce here available at rock bottom prices that is the only way we can compete globally. And yes any one thinking going into another commodity is the solution needs to get their head checked. Its Industrialisation or poverty forever its literally that simple

  • UOU

    This writer seems to be coming to his senses, suddenly. Better if you stay away from partisan politics, you were, almost destroyed by buharism and ethnic journalism. Yes, industrialization and IT, is the key to development not necessairily raw material/agricaulture however Oil will continue to play a significant big part in the gloabl events, economically, socially and otherwise, forget all those nonsense politics by downtrodden petty politicians here else why is buhari desperately looking for oil in the north

  • ABEL IKE

    A very nice article . But please check the use of ”pathetic and whopping” eg Mars made a ”pathetic” $18bn, compared to Cote d’Ivoire’s ”whopping” $2.5bn.

    • Longonfa Immanuel Nansoh

      Sir, if you took note of that, then the effect the writer desired to achieve was successful. It is a writing style known as irony, the expression of one’s meaning by using language that normally signifies the opposite, typically for humorous or emphatic effect. Respectfully.

  • Aleks

    It’s good that this is coming from Simon Kolawole. When few weeks ago I highlighted in a comment in this forum that even Lagos usually pointed by some as an example of a state with high IGR, is only living on service industry which is in turn bankrolled by oil proceeds, one uninformed gentleman ran in to pour invectives and regaled with stories of how cocoa built Lagos, Cocoa house etc (I guess my only offence that invited the torrent of invectives from this person was my mentioning that the oil comes from Niger Delta). Now like Simon, I wonder where raw cocoa, Palm oil, groundnut, rubber, cassava, cashew, cola nut etc will take us to if we don’t learn to add value by processing these agro products through active industrialisation (small/medium/large scale, primary, secondary and tertiary). And this is not only about agricultural products, but also all other primary products – minerals, crude oil, etc extracted or produced from this country. So far as we don’t implement a sustained program for adding value to our primary products, we are doomed. The backward integration policy of the previous administration that led to the revolution in the cement and auto manufacturing industries should have shown us the way, but unfortunately the present administration is still groping in the dark looking for “stolen money” or foreign sympathisers that will “dash” us money to spend while we wait for “oil price to rise”. Meanwhile there is no thought of processing the oil to add value through refineries, petrochemical plants, fertiliser production etc. We’re content that Dangote refinery will provide all the petroleum products we need, instead of thinking of how to process all the oil we produce in Nigeria and exporting the value added products for higher proceeds besides the multiplier effects in employment and stimulation of other industries.
    In the final analysis, be it agricultural products, mineral resources or even services, we will continue to earn peanuts and keep on fighting each other for those crumbs if we don’t make a conscious effort to add value. By the way, who wants to go back to the Cocoa, Palm oil and groundnut farms of the 60s’? Even our farms need value addition of merchandise farming, improved seedlings and modern cultivation techniques!

  • Babatoks

    There is a very big flaw in at least the part where the money made by Cote D’Ivoire is compared to that made by Mars, the chocolate maker. It is not fair to make such comparisons to decry agriculture as a lifeline for Nigeria’s economic recovery. First, the profit figure quoted is NOT only from the sale of chocolates; Mars makes many non-chocolate products like pet food, chewing gum, Uncle Ben’s rice, sweets and tomato sauces like Dolmio, and also tea and soft drinks, which are non-chocolate based. So the $18 billion allegedly made by Mars is NOT only from cocoa. Secondly, like all raw materials, the Cote D’Ivoire cocoa had to be processed, and Mars, like any manufacturer has added value to bring out the final chocolate product. That is why their final product is not called Cocoa, but Chocolate, made from Cocoa AND other ingredients like nuts, seeds, fruits, milk, sugar, emulsifier and other additives, etc, that were added to the cocoa from Cote Ivoire and wherever else they purchased their raw cocoa from. It’s like buying dry beans from the market for N5.00 per “kongo”, and then make into “moin-moin, adding oil, salt, crayfish, etc, all also purchased and then I made N100.00 from the sale of the finished product – moin-moin. Does that mean I have cheated the woman from whom I originally purchased the beans from for N5.00?