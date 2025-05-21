Sanlam, Allianz Insurance Nigeria Conclude Merger Talks

Ebere Nwoji

Global insurance, non-banking and finance giants, Sanlam and Allianz Nigeria, have concluded talks on merger of their operations in Nigeria.

This, according to the firms, follows a wave of coordinated digital communication activities which have been going on between the two. Currently, there are strong indications of completion of the expected merger of their operations in Nigeria.

The firms, which have already merged operations in 27 African countries, including Ghana and Rwanda, under the SanlamAllianz banner, are now widely believed to be ramping up their alliance in Nigeria as the next significant step in their partnership.

Recent posts on both companies’ digital platforms featuring their logos side-by-side and joint thematic messaging have drawn attention across financial and business circles. The coordinated activity mirrors pre-merger patterns observed in other African markets where their collaboration was subsequently formalised.

A statement from the two firms said the partnership has taken concrete shape in countries like Ghana, where existing operations have been unified and rebranded under the SanlamAllianz name. The goal has been to offer more relevant, inclusive, and tech-forward financial solutions for individuals and businesses in these markets.

The statement noted that Nigeria was the continent’s most populous nation and its largest economy, yet despite recent progress, its insurance penetration remained under one percent.

It noted that in 2023, the industry crossed the N1 trillion gross written premium mark for the first time, indicating untapped potential and growing consumer interest in financial protection.

Given these dynamics, the statement said Nigeria was a natural next step in the SanlamAllianz expansion journey.

“The presence of both logos in coordinated messaging has been read as a signal of intent. Both brands already operate in Nigeria, and a merger of local operations would represent a formidable alliance and substantial consolidation,” it stated.