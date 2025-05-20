Sanwo-Olu Swears in Chairmen, Members of Tescom, LASIEC, LASERC

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn in appointed chairmen and members of the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) and the last member of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

Sanwo-Olu urged the appointees to uphold the highest standards of transparency, integrity, and professionalism.

He also advised them to embrace technology and foster strong partnerships with communities, civil society, and the private sector to create enabling environments where teachers, voters, and consumers alike could thrive.

Members of TESCOM are Mrs. Mopelola Peregrino (Chairman); Mrs. Kafayat Ajenifuja (Commissioner I); Mr. Abiodun Bamgboye (Commissioner II); Hon. Segun Agbaje (Commissioner III) and Mrs. Abimbola Idowu (Commissioner IV), while Prince Adewale Ojora was sworn in as Member of LASIEC.

The Chairman and Members of LASERC are Engr. Abimbola Odubiyi (Chairman/Non-Executive Member); Mr. Tunde Gbajumo (Non-Executive Member); Dr. Fouad Animasahun (Executive Member/CEO); Barr. Kofoworola Olokun-Olawoyin (Executive Member); and Engr. Oluwaseun Fadare (Executive Member).

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony held at Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said his administration remainedfully committed to supporting and providing the necessary resources and backing to help the appointees deliver on their mandates effectively.

The governor said each of the commissions played an indispensable role in advancing Lagos State’s THEMES+ agenda, which focused on innovation, good governance, and inclusive growth.

Sanwo-Olu said the establishment of LASERC marked a historic milestone in Lagos State’s energy sector.

“Following the Lagos Electricity Bill 2024 and the formal transfer of regulatory oversight from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to LASERC, Lagos, has become one of the few states in Nigeria with full regulatory control over its intrastate electricity market.

“LASERC’s mandate is to ensure an affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity supply tailored to Lagos’s unique needs. This includes regulating tariffs, enforcing technical standards, promoting renewable energy integration, combating electricity theft, and driving electrification of underserved communities.

“The restructuring of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc and Ikeja Electric Plc to create subsidiaries licensed by LASERC will enhance local responsiveness and service delivery,” he said.

The governor said LASIEC’s commitment to fairness, impartiality, and proactive stakeholder engagement, especially in respect to the forthcoming July 12 local government elections, would be essential in sustaining public trust and strengthening democracy in Lagos State.

“To the people of Lagos State, I encourage you to engage actively, stay informed, and participate confidently in our education, democratic, and energy systems, knowing that your leaders are working tirelessly to protect your interests and improve your quality of life.

“The expectations are high, but so is our belief in your ability to fulfill these sacred mandates with courage, competence, and integrity. Together, let us build a Lagos where every child has access to quality education, every vote counts, and every home and business enjoys reliable and sustainable electricity,” the governor advised the appointees.

Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, charged the appointees to view their appointment as a call to service and demonstrate undiluted dedication and commitment in the discharge of their duties in promoting the growth and development of Lagos State in order to continue to justify the confidence reposed in them by Governor Sanwo-Olu.