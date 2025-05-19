Oil Theft: Again, Army Arrests 38 Suspects in Niger Delta 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in conjunction with other security agencies have arrested 38 suspected oil thieves and deactivate 28 illegal refining sites in various communities of Niger Delta region.

The troops who made the achievements between May 12 and 18, this year, also recovered over 700,000 litres of stolen products and destroyed several locally made boats used for the criminal acts in the region.

In the statement signed and made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah, said the suspects perpetrated the crime in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Akwa Ibom states.

Noting that the Division has continued to intensify the crackdown against crude oil theft (COT) and associated crimes across the region, Danjuma said in various anti COT operations conducted in Rivers State, particularly around Okolomade, Orashi and Ozochi Forests, troops made significant inroads.

He said: “During the operations, troops traced an illegal connection seated directly on a Wellhead at Ozochi Forest. In a follow-up operation conducted, troops discovered over 200 sacks of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) with over 300,000 litres of stolen crude in cooking ovens and 300,000 litres of stolen AGO confiscated.

“Other seizures included six cooking ovens of 100,000 litres capacity each, four reservoirs, six receivers, pumping machines and generators. Also recovered were hoses used for transporting the stolen products over a distance.”

He disclosed that three suspected oil thieves were taken into custody in connection to the malfeasance.

He also disclosed that around Alode junction in Eleme, Rivers, following credible intelligence, troops swooped on a truck with two Lagos State Registration Numbers LSR 546 YH and LND 974 XD loaded with over 45,000 litres of stolen AGO parked at the junction.

Similarly, operations conducted by the troops at Obiafor Forest, led to the arrest of five suspected oil thieves, who were alleged to have established a new illegal bunkering site in the area.

In the process, the troops discovered a locally made reservoir, situated 300 meters away from an abandoned Wellhead laden with over 25,000 litres of stolen crude in the area.

Danjuma stated: “At Olughighi area, a wooden boat loaded with over 10,000 litres of stolen crude hidden in the Creeks was demobilised. While, the ongoing clearance operations conducted by troops along Imo River led the deactivation of Seven illegal refining sites, with 31 drum pots, 10 drum receivers demobilized, 38 sacks and over 7,000 litres of stolen products recovered”.

He said: “A sting operations conducted at a makeshift accommodation at Amahausa Community in Ahoada East LGA, led to the recovery of over 50 sacks of illegally refined crude oil estimated to be over 2,500 litres”.

In Bayelsa State, around Biseni in Yenagoa LGA, an illegal refining site with Six ovens, receivers as well as reservoir with over 2,000 litres of stolen products was deactivated by the troops in operations in the area.

in an operation at Isonogbene Creek in Southern Ijaw, troops deactivated an illegal refining site with over 1,500 litres of stolen crude in a reservoir.

In a related development, in Delta State, troops projected anti COT operations into Ughoton Creeks in Warri South LGA, where three active artisanal refineries with multiple holding facilities, sacks and Six drums containing over 3,600 litres of stolen crude and AGO were handled appropriately.

Also, at Wellhead 3 Olomoro Flow station in Isoko South LGA, troops intercepted a truck with Registration Number MUS 948 XN loaded with crude oil close to the flow station. Danjuma disclosed that the driver was arrested and is being interrogated accordingly.

He added that “In Akwa Ibom State, along Abak – Ikot Abasi road, in Abak LGA, troops intercepted a Mini bus with Registration Number BMT 459 XA Akwa Ibom State loaded with over 1,170 litres of illegally refined AGO stocked in nylon bags”, added that the driver of the bus has been arrested.

Commending the troops for the success, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Emekah called on them to be professional in their conduct and most importantly scale up the memotum as the operations progresses.

Emekah made the call, when he paid an on-the-spot assessment to various locations, where he interacted with troops, reassuring them that their welfare has been prioritised adequately.