N351m Fraud: Firm Petitions IG over Alleged  Conspiracy to Truncate Prosecution

Wale Igbintade

A financial consultancy firm, Rosiyke Financial Consult Limited, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IG) over what it described as an alleged attempt to compromise and derail the prosecution of a pending criminal case involving N351 million.

The petition, dated May 15, 2025, was submitted by the firm’s legal representative, Ernest Annie Nwoye.

It concerns Charge No: ID/24069C/2024, currently pending before a Lagos High Court.

In the petition, the firm urged the IG to investigate the conduct of two police officers, Superintendent of Police (SP) R.N. Maiguru and Inspector A.I. Aminu over their alleged roles in actions that could affect the integrity of the case.

According to the petition, the case originates from a July 2022 transaction in which one Ms. Rukkaya Dantata allegedly received N350.9 million from the firm to facilitate the remittance of $580,000 to suppliers in China.

While Ms. Dantata reportedly confirmed receipt of the funds during an inquiry by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), the telex confirmations she later presented were allegedly found to be falsified.

Despite the serious nature of the allegations, she was reportedly granted bail and not detained, an outcome the petitioner attributes to alleged high-level interference.

A subsequent repayment arrangement reportedly fell through after she and her guarantor became unreachable.

The petition stated that under the leadership of then Deputy Inspector-General of Police Sylvester Alabi, the FCID made efforts to locate her, including placing her on an Interpol red notice and an immigration watchlist.

In early 2024, a proposed N100 million settlement was said to have been initiated through a retired police commissioner, now serving as a corporate security chief.

However, the settlement allegedly failed, and Ms. Dantata remained untraceable.

In March 2025, members of her family reportedly approached the firm with another proposed settlement offer, which again did not materialize.

The firm further alleged that SP Maiguru and Inspector Aminu—officers not officially assigned to the case, filed a notice of discontinuance of the case on March 28, 2025, without the knowledge or consent of the FCID’s prosecuting counsel.

Rosiyke Financial Consult expressed concern that this action might have been influenced by personal or regional considerations and cited reports that Ms. Dantata had expressed confidence in avoiding prosecution.

“Our client believes this act amounts to professional misconduct and obstruction of justice,” the petitioner added.

The firm called on the IGP to thoroughly investigate the conduct of the officers involved and ensure that the prosecution proceeds without undue interference.

The petition also stressed that a criminal charge cannot be withdrawn without the express consent of the court or the Attorney-General of the Federation, warning that attempts to circumvent legal procedures could erode public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.

They urged the IG to take necessary steps to ensure justice is served, appropriate restitution made, and anyone found to have obstructed justice held accountable.