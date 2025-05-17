Nestle Professional Reaffirms Commitment to Youth Entrepreneurship

. Trains 300 ‘My Own Business’ (MYOWBU) Operators in Lagos

Nestle Professional has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating youth entrepreneurship, with a workshop in Lagos to upskill over 300 operators and attendants within its My Own Business (MYOWBU) programme.

A statement by the Corporate Affairs Manager, Nestle Nigeria, Toritseju Egbebi, said “MYOWBU is designed to empower young people across Central and West Africa by helping them establish sustainable careers in street vending. More than a vending initiative providing affordable beverage solutions such as NESCAFÉ and MILO enjoyed by millions of Nigerians every day, it is a sustainable means of livelihood for

many young people seeking dignified work, financial independence, and a chance to build a better future.”

Business Manager for Nestlé Professional, Mrs. Funmi Osineye, said “We are excited to host this MYOWBU workshop in Lagos, bringing together hundreds of committed operators and attendants.”

“At the heart of this initiative is a belief in

the power of entrepreneurship to transform lives. This workshop is not just about

technical skills, it’s about building confidence, nurturing ambition, and strengthening the community of young business leaders who represent our brands with pride and purpose.”

With the goal of advancing operational excellence and sustainable growth, the workshop delivered focused training in business management, hygiene, food safety, waste management and customer service.

Sessions were led by industry experts including Sulaimon Abolore, Assistant Director at the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Cooperative, Trade and Investment, and Dr. Ajibabi Awosika from Nestle Nigeria.

According to Abolore, “We are pleased to see this notable

program organized by Nestle, especially as it focuses on generating employment for youth, taking them off the streets. This aligns with our efforts at the state government

to ensure job creation and provide opportunities for those willing to work. We commend the positive impact that the My Own Business initiative has on the economy and applaud Nestlé for this investment.”

The stories shared during the event were testaments to the program’s real-life impact.

Adeosun Michael, recognised as the longest-serving MYOWBU operator after 20 years said, “MYOWBU transformed my life. I was able to leave the streets, build a home, and provide for my family. This journey has taught me that consistency and hard work pay off.”

Joseph Abraham, now a Nestle distributor, reflected: “I started as a pushcart operator. Today, I’m running my own Nestlé distribution business thanks to the foundation Nestle helped me build. Dreams do come true.”

During the workshop, e Nestle introduced the Clean with MYOWBU initiative, geared towards mobilising more than 132 attendants in Lagos to collect and recycle used NESCAFÉ and MILO wrappers, reinforcing Nestlé’s broader commitment to environmental stewardship and circularity across its value chain. The programmerecovered 175.27kg of post use packaging waste.

As the MYOWBU community grows stronger, so does its positive impact. What began with a few young people has evolved into a powerful model for sustainable entrepreneurship, and shared value creation. The programme has created over 1,500 employment opportunities across Nigeria, equipping youth with fully branded pushcarts, shoulder kits, and essential start-up resources from Nestle Professional.

Nestle Professional remains deeply invested in supporting the entrepreneurs, offering not just assets, but access, skills, mentorship, and a path to ownership.