First Bank Restates Commitment to Sports as Gateway Games Begins

As part of its nation building and developing sporting talents initiative across the country, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has thrown its weight behind the 2024 National Sports Festival (NSF) beginning in various sporting centres across Ogun State from today through May 30.

The Official Opening Ceremony has been scheduled for the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta on Sunday.

The Festival, tagged ‘Gateway Games’, will feature over 10,000 athletes drawn from across the 36 states and the FCT competing in both individual and team sports.

Regarded as Nigeria’s version of the Olympics Games, the multi-sport event offers a total of 2,150 medals in 549 events.

Endorsed by the National Sports Commission (NSC), The Gateway Games 2024 will focus on Football, Basketball, Tennis, Volleyball and other games. The festival is expected to unite the youths, foster regional harmony, discover talents and build in them a sense of national pride.

A major new feature of NSF 2024 is the introduction of the Invited Junior Athletes category. This will allow junior athletes to compete alongside more experienced athletes, offering them an opportunity to exhibit their talent on a national stage.

Backed by a leading player in the banking sector, First Bank, one of the event’s sponsors has consistently demonstrated through its First@Sports initiative, its commitment to nation building and developing sporting talents while supporting legacy sports such as Polo, Golf and Tennis.

By sponsoring 2024 NSF, the bank has demonstrated its resolve to continually promote worthy initiatives.

Meanwhile, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has promised a spectacular opening ceremony for the Games.

The Governor has assured that the state would exceed expectations with an extraordinary show at the opening ceremony.

“We are going to have a colourful and spectacular opening ceremony, unlike anything seen before in the history of the National Sports Festival. Beyond the opening ceremony, we want attendees to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the games, which is why we are ensuring all our tourist centres are in top shape before the festival begins,” he said