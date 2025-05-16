Boy Child Primary Target for Recruitment into Terrorism, Other Crimes, Says CDS

Linus Aleke in Abuja





Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, yesterday, said boys were often primary targets for recruitment into terrorism and other non-state armed groups by violent extremists and other criminal syndicates.

Musa said the boys were sometimes seen as expendable assets in conflicts and criminal enterprises.

He spoke at a special event in Abuja organised by Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) to mark the International Day of the Boy Child.

Lamenting that they were always robbed of their innocence and forced into a life of brutality and despair, the CDS stated that boys were always in great danger.

He said the military under his command would secure schools and communities for children to thrive.

Represented by Chief of Defence Civil-Military Affairs, Rear Admiral Olusanya Bankole, the CDS stated that beyond physical security, the military must also protect boys from socioeconomic vulnerabilities.

He stated, “In many parts of our country, the boy child faces significant educational disadvantages, contributing to the challenge of out-of-school children. Factors, such as economic hardship, cultural norms that prioritise early labour over schooling, and insecurity in conflict-affected regions disproportionately impact boys’ access to education.

“Without foundational education and skills, these boys are left vulnerable, increasing their risk of falling into poverty, engaging in illicit activities, or becoming susceptible to recruitment by criminal organisations, bandits, or extremist groups, who exploit their lack of opportunity and sense of marginalisation.

“Poverty and lack of opportunity push many boys into child labour or make them easy targets for criminal elements to recruit. Therefore, by investing in economic empowerment programmes and creating jobs, we can protect our boys and their families from the desperation that can lead to harmful choices.”

The CDS also said regarding the boy child, “They need to understand their unique vulnerabilities and the critical role they play as future custodians of our nation. Their positive development is not just a social issue; it is a national security imperative.

“A generation of nurtured and protected voices is a generation less likely to be drawn into conflicts, more likely to be productive citizens, and better equipped to lead Nigeria towards peace and prosperity.

“In nurturing this generation of future leaders, we must understand that education is paramount. We must double down on our efforts to ensure every boy has access to quality and relevant education, from basic literacy to advanced skills in arts, sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics, as well as vocational training.”

Musa said education equipped boys with the knowledge and critical thinking skills necessary to navigate the complexities of the modern world, resist negative influences, and contribute to the economy.