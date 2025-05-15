At Inauguration of FCT Lottery Regulatory Office, Gbajabiamila Says Licenses from Defunct NLRC Valid

Ejiofor Alike

The Director-General of the newly established Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Lottery Regulatory Office, Lanre Gbajabiamila, alongside the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has officially launched a new office in Abuja as part of the deliberate efforts to streamline and invigorate the gaming industry in the FCT.

Speaking at the press briefing, Gbajabiamila reassured existing operators that all licenses previously issued by the now-defunct National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) remain valid until expiration, adding also that the renewal fees remain the same under the new FCT Lottery Regulatory Office.

Gbajabiamila announced the office’s readiness to begin full regulatory oversight of all lottery and gaming operations within the territory, urging operators to begin submitting applications for new licenses.

The FCT-LRO became necessary following the recent Supreme Court judgment in AG Lagos & Ors vs AG Federation & Anor SC/1/2008, which clarified that the FCT has the constitutional right to regulate gaming and lottery activities within its boundaries.

Gbajabiamila promised a regulatory environment built on clarity, stability, and global best practices.

According to him, the office aims to unlock the economic potential of the gaming sector, while boosting investor confidence and increasing internally generated revenue (IGR) for the FCT.

“Our top priorities include collaboration with the Office of the FCT Minister and the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) to ensure proper oversight, fair practices, and prompt revenue remittance,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Acting Executive Chairman of the FCT-IRS, Michael Ango, praised the initiative as a strategic tool for economic growth, aligning with the broader vision of the Nyesom Wike-led FCT administration to transform Abuja into a world-class capital.

“Abuja is fast emerging as a major tourist and leisure destination. The gaming sector is a vital piece of that puzzle, with huge potential to attract investment, create jobs, and boost economic activity,” Ango said.

He emphasized that the collaboration between the IRS and the FCT Lotteries Office will ensure efficient revenue generation and foster a responsible gaming environment that benefits both operators and residents.

With this development, the FCT is staking its claim as a serious player in Nigeria’s gaming industry, determined to regulate, grow, and profit from a sector long marked by inconsistency and underutilised potential.