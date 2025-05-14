Can Saraki-led Committee Chart the Way Forward for PDP?

Chuks Okocha writes that the seven-man committee headed by former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, set up last Sunday by both serving and former governors of the People’s Democratic Party to chart the way forward for the main opposition party has an herculean task before it.

Though the Peoples Democratic Party has a standing reconciliation committee under the chairmanship of former governor of Osun State, Prince OlagunsoyeOyinlola and the committee is working earnestly to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party, a separate seven-man committee was on Sunday set up by the party after an extra ordinary meeting of both serving and former governors of the party.

Many had erroneously thought the new committee headed by the former Senate President, DrBukolaSaraki was another reconciliation committee.

The new committee known as The Way Forward Committee which is to find ways to move the party forward is not a reconciliation Committee but a strategic committee on the way forward for PDP.

The way forward for the PDP has become necessary because there are some contentious issues within the party that needed to be sorted out to ensure that the May 27, 2025 National Executive Committee meeting and the August, 2025 national convention of the party take place without any hitch.

There are issues in the party if not well managed by the Saraki-led committee may affect the party.

For instance, there is a ruling by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja which barred the acting national secretary of the party, SotonjiKodesho from assuming office in acting capacity. The court directive is yet to be vacated.

Also is the decision of the Supreme Court on the leadership crisis rocking the party. This apex court decision has been given different interpretation by party members based on which side members of the party belong.

These two positions are legal issues that should be managed with tact.

Also, there is another court ruling to the effect that the Acting national chairman of the party, Ambassador Umar Damagum should not be removed from office until another convention is held.

In their last meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the PDP governors had insisted that the deputy national secretary should act as the national secretary pending the party’s NEC meeting on May 27.

But the issue is what if, the deputy national secretary who the Abuja court barred from being recognised by the Independent National National Commission signs the letter for the NEC meeting and convention?

The law is clear on the line of communication between political parties and INEC, as FCT Minister, NyesomWike said, ‘’Our constitution is clear: only the National Chairman or National Secretary can sign documents sent to INEC. If that process is muddled, every candidate we present is at risk.”

So, it was with a view to finding ways out of these contentious party issues, THISDAY was told, that informed the constitution of the Saraki-led special committee.

The way forward committee is expected to reconcile members where necessary and address any issue that could impact negatively on the upcoming NEC meeting and National Convention scheduled for May 27 and August, 2025 respectively.

Addressing newsmen after last Sunday’s meeting, Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed who is the governor of Bauchi state said, ‘’We are here with all the governors elected under the party, that are still in the party and a substantial number of former PDP governors, with our leaders, the chairman of the party, and some members of the National Working Committee.

‘’We discuss some of the issues relating to our party, some existential issues, of course, that have been around in the media, within us, so that we will be able to navigate smoothly for the NEC that is scheduled to take place on the 27th of this month, and by August we will have an early convention.

‘’So many issues and reports have been made, and it is an opportunity to close ranks, and to make sure that at least there is no ill feelings, there are no qualms, there are no misgivings between the leaders of the party. Governors of the party have reached out to our colleagues who have been there before, who have more in-depth experience, and whatever suggestions or opinions they may have, will go a long way in giving an added impetus to the actualization of our NEC, and our convention that is scheduled to take place on specific days, and of course to reassure our teeming supporters that the PDP is working, the PDP is united.

‘’There are some missing gaps here and there. We set up a committee of seven, headed by the former Senate President, and of course former Governor of Kwara State, to make sure that at least quick reconciliation and reach out will be made, in such a manner that we will have a very rancour free and harmonious NEC and convention.’’

On members defection from the party, he said,” Well, this is some of the manifestations in a democratic set-up like this that we have, and this is what is forcing us to come together. Rather than diminishing and weakening, it is making us stronger, and we will make sure at least those chapters where we have history, where we have structure, are not left alone. They will be able to produce next governors of the PDP by the grace of God, because we will be providing the level playing field in the next convention that is coming up.’’

Asked about some of the issues discussed at the meeting, Governor Mohammed said, ‘’I cannot tell you some of the issues that we discuss. We discussed unity. Definitely there are some ill feelings, and we are not here to hide things under the carpet. You know some of them. Some of the litigations in court, some of the misgivings between party members, and of course, we wouldn’t want to blame the APC for causing crisis, but they are likely to be the ones. We are not saying they are the ones.’’

Confirming the purpose of the meeting, former senate President Saraki wrote in his verified X handle, “I just left a meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum, attended by its serving and former governors, at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge. We had a fruitful deliberation on the party’s present challenges and its future.

‘’The meeting was well attended. As part of the decisions taken to chart a way forward, the meeting set up a seven-man committee charged with preparing for a rancour-free NEC meeting scheduled for May 27th and the forthcoming national convention.

‘’The committee is headed by my humble self, and I will have the pleasure of working with my brothers – DaudaLawal, Caleb Muftiwang, and Peter Mba, governors of Zamfara, Plateau and Enugu States respectively. Other members are Senator Seriake Dickson, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, and forner governor of Abia State, Chief OkezieIkpeazu.

‘’We hope to do our best in delivering on the assignment given to us. Label it “PDP Strategy Committee On Way Forward”.

So, how Saraki and othe committee members handle the dicy matter, will to a long way to determine the fate of the forthcoming NEC meeting and the National convention in August.

However, in a letter obtained by THISDAY dated May 7, 2025, sent to INEC on the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship election, the PDP Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum and embattled National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu signed the nomination letter.

That means, gradually, the Saraki-led committee has little to do, as the party is gradually finding solutions to it’s protracted leadership crisis.

Specifically, party insiders revealed that the governors want these matters resolved before the NEC meeting scheduled for May 27 and the national convention in August, to ensure a stable leadership transition.

However, despite the consensus among most governors to replace Anyanwu—who contested and lost the 2023 Imo State governorship election—with a nominee from the South-East, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), NyesomWike, is reportedly insisting that Anyanwu be allowed to complete his tenure.

According to a credible source, “The governors wanted the meeting to ratify the decisions they made in Oyo State, similar to what the NWC did. But Wike’s loyalists disagreed. He insisted that both Damagum and Anyanwu should be allowed to complete their tenures. He arrived last at the meeting and was the first to leave—clearly unhappy with the proposals.”

The source added that, in the interest of party unity, the governors may be compelled to shift ground on Anyanwu’s issue.

“Everyone is hoping that Saraki and his committee can resolve the grey areas”, the source further said.