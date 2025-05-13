Three Kebbi PDP Senators Defect To APC

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators from Kebbi State at Senate plenary on Tuesday, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Senators are Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central); Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South)

Their letters of defection were read separately on the floor of the chamber by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, who presided over the plenary.

The National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and the Governor of Kebbi State, Mohammed Idris, were at the Senate chambers in solidarity with the defectors.

The defection was seen as a major political development in Kebbi State, and it came amid ongoing realignments within the national political landscape.

The defection of the three senators is expected to bolster the APC’s influence in Kebbi State and the National Assembly ahead of the 2027 general election.