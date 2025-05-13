ICFN Marks 10th Anniversary, International Coaching Week

The International Coaching Federation, Nigeria Charter Chapter (ICFN) will mark its 10th anniversary during the International Coaching Week (ICW) commencing tomorrow, Tuesday, 13 May 2025.

The ICFN will mark the 10th anniversary with a conference tagged “Impact Conference: A Decade of Coaching Impact,” in Lagos.

According to a statement, Dr Tunde Reis is the expected to be the keynote speaker, while the panelists will include Samson Umurhurhu; Dr Mirian Kene, Femi Odelusi, and Linda Uneze.

Speaking on the ICFN ICW 2025, the Membership Director, ICFN, Charles Okeibunor, disclosed that the International Coaching Federation (ICF) holds the flagship event every year.

“The week is usually designed to communicate to the entire world what the power of coaching is, as relating to how personal development is concerned.

“Oftentimes, what people think whenever they hear coaching is that it is about coaching. In another case, when they hear coaching, they think it is about sports.

“But the ICW is such a time and event where people get to understand that coaching is an empowering conversation designed to bring out the potential of coachees to achieve their goals or fulfill their purpose.

“During the ICW therefore, the ICF, Nigeria Charter Chapter will be x-raying the power of coaching to the entire world.

“As a matter of fact, the invitation has been extended to all professional communities: from lawyers to bankers, to engineers, to doctors, etcetera, to come and understand how coaching can be pivotal to their personal development and the achievement of their corporate goals,” he said.

The ICW is an annual, week-long global celebration of professional coaching, typically held in May, with ICW 2025 scheduled for May 12–18.

Initiated in 1999 by the ICF, it aims to educate the public about the value of coaching, highlight its transformative impact, and promote its benefits for individuals and organisations.

During ICW, coaches worldwide host events like webinars, workshops, panel discussions, public coaching demonstrations, and pro bono sessions to showcase how coaching unlocks potential, fosters growth, and inspires positive change.

The week encourages participation from coaches, clients, and those curious about coaching, fostering connections and raising awareness of the profession’s role in personal and professional development.