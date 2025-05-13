Abia Signs MoU with MTN to Drive Digital Transformation Agenda

* Submits bid to acquire 60% assets of EEDC in Umuahia ringed-fence area



Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Abia State has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MTN Nigeria Limited as the Alex Otti administration pushes ahead with its agenda of digital transformation of the entire state.

The first phase of the digital transformation, which involves Internet, Wide Area Network & Managed Network Services is already being implemented by ipNX.

But the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, told journalists Tuesday, after the meeting of the State Executive Council, that the MoU signed with MTN was aimed at covering six important areas in the digital transformation project.

He stated that the strategic partnership between Abia State and Nigeria’s telecommunication giant was a product of several months of negotiations between the duo.

Kanu listed the terms of the MoU to include the coverage of 100 per cent of the population and space of the whole of Abia with broadband access before the end of the last quarter of 2025.

It also involves device ownership scheme for Abia civil servants whereby MTN Nigeria Limited would finance the acquisition of laptops, smartphones and Wi-Fi devices.

According to Kanu, the partnership between Abia and MTN would promote digital governance through the provision of cloud services and dedicated cloud computing.

He said that e-commerce would be deepened in the state with the establishment of an Abia digital mall by MTN, making it possible for usage of multiple digital tools to drive SME growth in the state.

The information commissioner said that with the MoU, MTN would provide 4G and 5G services in Umuahia, Aba, and Ohafia before the end of the year, as well as provision of a digital marketplace to drive both e-governance and e-commerce.

He said that Abia is upbeat in reaping immense benefits from the MoU with MTN as the state would leverage technology to accelerate its socio-economic growth.

“What this means, for instance, is that the rice farmer in Abam, or the cocoa dealer in Bende, or the palm-produce dealer in Ukwa East Local Government will conduct their businesses from the comfort of their homes in these remote areas,” Kanu said.

According to him, the digital transformation project “when fully realized, will definitely turn the fortunes of the state around and will place Abia State not just among the first in the country, but among the first in Africa and the world”.

Meanwhile, Kanu has said that Abia has taken confirm step in its quest to acquire 60 per cent of the assets of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) within the Umuahia ringed-fence area.

He disclosed that the state government has submitted its bid to EEDC, though he was not forthcoming on how much was offered the distribution company to let go of the assets concerned.

However, the commissioner said that negotiations for the acquisition of the assets have reached advanced stage, adding that the cost implication for the state would be made known at the conclusion of negotiations.

The Umuahia ringed-fence involves eight local governments spanning three in Abia Central and five in Abia North that are not presently covered in the Aba ringed-fence comprising nine local governments serviced by the Geometric Power Limited.

With the success already recorded by the Aba Integrated Power Project (AIPP) operated by Geometric, the state government intends to bring the remaining eight local governments into the sphere of Geometric Power so that the entire state could enjoy reliable electricity supply.