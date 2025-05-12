First Lady Inaugurates OSSAP-SDGs’ 100-Bed Mother and Child Hospital in Imo

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has inaugurated a 100-bed Mother and Child Centre at Awo-Omamma General Hospital near Owerri.

The state-of-the-art facility, constructed and fully equipped by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs), is named Senator Oluremi Tinubu Mother and Child Centre.

The inauguration at the weekend was performed on behalf of the First Lady by the Wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, who described the facility as a symbol of renewed hope and a critical milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards achieving the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

“This centre reflects the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to delivering quality healthcare to Nigerians, particularly women and children. We must continue to prioritise maternal and child healthcare as a foundation for a healthier and more prosperous society.”

She called on women and families in the surrounding communities to take full advantage of the healthcare services offered at the centre and to take ownership of the facility to ensure its sustainability. She also extended gratitude to health workers, particularly nurses and midwives, who continue to play a vital role in improving maternal and child outcomes across the country.

Mrs Tinubu further commended the efforts of Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, and his wife, Chioma Uzodimma, for their dedication to the wellbeing of the people, and praised the leadership of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, for spearheading the implementation of impactful, pro-poor interventions across the nation.

The newly inaugurated hospital, sited within the Awo-Omamma General Hospital, features a comprehensive suite of healthcare amenities. These include private and general wards, an operating theatre, recovery rooms, consultation units, scanning rooms, adult and paediatric intensive care units, a laboratory, ultrasound machines, emergency carts, delivery kits, and vacuum extractors.

Governor Uzodimma, in his remarks, hailed the project as a timely and strategic intervention that addresses critical gaps in the state’s health sector.

He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his leadership and for recognising the health and dignity of mothers and children as national priorities.

According to him: “Naming this centre after Senator Oluremi Tinubu is not only a well-deserved honour but a lasting reminder of her compassion, advocacy, and service to women and vulnerable groups,” he said. “This facility is a major boost to our state’s integrated health infrastructure plan and will significantly reduce maternal and child mortality.”

On her part, Princess Orelope-Adefulire noted that the 100-bed facility is one of several built under the OSSAP-SDGs programme to strengthen sub-national healthcare systems. She stressed that the hospital was conceived and delivered as part of the SDGs’ commitment to ensuring no Nigerian is left behind in accessing quality health services.

“This centre is a testimony to the First Lady’s enduring commitment to the welfare of mothers, children, and vulnerable populations, an ethos she upheld even before assuming her current office,” she said.

Highlighting findings from the Nigeria SDGs Progress Report 2024, the presidential aide lamented that outcomes for maternal and child health remain below target. She called for intensified advocacy to ensure pregnant women attend antenatal and postnatal clinics and that children receive timely vaccinations.

“This facility will commence full services within the next two to three months and is equipped to deliver quality care at all levels.

“We urge Imo State and its residents to embrace this intervention and make judicious use of it in a sustainable manner.”