Businessman Petitions DSS over Alleged Threat to Life 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

An Ibadan-based businessman, Mr. Ayodeji Aleshe, has petitioned the Oyo State Director of the State Security Services (SSS), over alleged threat to his life.

Aleshe, in a petition dated April 28, 2025, by his counsel, Michael Lana, accused Alhaji Saheed Omogbolahan Adigun and Kazeem Agbolahan (aka Lebe) of unlawfully raising a private army and threatening his life over a property that is subjudice.

According to the petition, Aleshe is the claimant over a land known as Nos : NW6/33 and NW6/34 Fajuyi Road, Eko Tedo, Ibadan, in a suit No : I/1095/2024 against Adigun and three others, stating that the suit arose after a man purportedly acting on behalf of Momodu Akande family instituted an action against Aleshe without his knowledge claiming title to the Momodu Akande family land which is known as NW6/29.

It added that after obtaining judgement over the said land without serving Aleshe, Adigun and others proceeded to Nos : NW6/33 and NW6/34 which had been fenced by Aleshe since 2012 attempting to levy execution instead of Akande’s land which is situated at No : NW6/29.

The petition stated further that rather than wait for the court to deliver judgement in the suit, Adigun decided to raise a private army led by Agbolahan and tormenting Aleshe by threatening his life, warning him that only the living can conclude a case.

The petition read in part, “Our client as per our advise instead of seeking help to battle the said Lebe and his Principal, on the same date, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, ran away from Ibadan.

“With this, we hereby request for a high level investigation into this allegation and further stop them constructing anything on the said land pending the determination of the case and caution Mr. Saheed Omogbolahan Adigun that should anything happen to our client he will be held liable.”