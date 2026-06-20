Troops Kills 12 Terrorists, Arrests 25 Suspects, Rescues 40 Civilians in One Week

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops across all theatre of operation have killed at least 12 terrorists, arrested over 25 suspects and collaborators, rescued no fewer than 40 kidnapped civilians, and recovered more than 25 assorted weapons alongside large quantities of ammunition and logistics materials across multiple theatres of operation within the period under review.

According to operational updates on joint military activities nationwide, troops also disrupted kidnapping networks, destroyed criminal enclaves, intercepted illegal oil bunkering operations, and degraded the logistics capabilities of terrorists, armed bandits, and other violent groups across the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja revealed that in the North-East under Operation Hadin Kai, troops maintained sustained pressure on boko haram and ISWAP elements across Borno State.

He stated that the troops killed at least three terrorists, arrested four collaborators, and rescued over 20 civilians in separate operations along the Damasak–Gubio corridor, Gwoza, Bama, and Pulka axis.

He said troops also recovered 817 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition and three motorcycles, while disrupting insurgent supply and intelligence networks operating within the Mandara mountains and Sambisa axis.

“In the North-West under operation Fansan Yamma, troops killed seven terrorists, arrested six suspects, and rescued about 15 kidnapped victims across Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi, and Kaduna states. Recovered items included three AK-47 rifles, four magazines, one RPG launcher tube, three motorcycles, and explosive-related materials, while several bandit camps were destroyed during clearance operations in the Zurmi, Jibia, and Dandi general areas.

“In the North-Central under operation Savannah Shield, troops arrested at least 10 suspects, including informants and logistics collaborators linked to terrorist networks operating across Kwara, Kogi, Oyo, and niger states. Arms, ammunition, mobile phones, and camouflage materials were also recovered during coordinated intelligence-led raids.”

General Onoja added that under operation Enduring Peace, troops arrested two suspects, including a dismissed police inspector found with teo locally fabricated pistols and 167 rounds of 9mm ammunition, alongside impersonation materials.

“Additional arrests were made in Kaduna state involving suspects found with loaded AK-47 magazines and illegal weapons.

“In Operational Whirl Stroke, troops arrested at least six suspects and rescued five kidnapped victims following intelligence-driven operations across Benue, Kogi, and Nasarawa states. the operations also led to the interception of arms couriers and informants linked to kidnapping syndicates operating along forest corridors.

“In the South-South under Operation Delta Safe, troops arrested at least eight suspects linked to oil theft and kidnapping syndicates, while intercepting over 65,000 litres of stolen petroleum products, including 45,000 litres of black oil in Akwa Ibom and 20,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil in Rivers state. Several illegal refining sites were dismantled in Bayelsa and surrounding coastal communities.

“In the South-East under Operation Udo Ka, troops arrested at least three suspected IPOB/ESN operatives, including logistics coordinators and a field commander, disrupting supply chains and operational support structures of the outlawed group.”

He revealed that overall, troops recovered over 25 assorted weapons and large quantities of ammunition across all theatres, reinforcing ongoing efforts to degrade criminal firepower nationwide.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, major said the operations demonstrate the Armed Forces orces’ sustained commitment to dismantling terrorist and criminal networks while restoring stability across the country.

He added that all operations are conducted under strict rules of engagement and International Humanitarian Law, with continued emphasis on civilian protection, inter-agency coordination, and intelligence-led targeting.

the armed forces of nigeria reiterated their resolve to sustain the momentum of operations until all criminal elements are completely neutralised and lasting peace is restored nationwide.