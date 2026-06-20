NAF Intensifies Air Offensive Against Terrorists, Bandits in North-West, Neutralises Criminal Elements

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified its air offensive against terrorists and armed bandits operating in the North-West, carrying out precision strikes on identified criminal hideouts while expanding intelligence, surveillance and armed reconnaissance missions in support of ongoing joint military operations.

The operations were conducted by the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma Sector 1 on 18 and 19 June 2026, demonstrating the NAF’s determination to deny criminal elements freedom of movement and strengthen security across the theatre of operations.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the sustained air missions formed part of ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorist activities and degrade the operational capabilities of armed groups threatening peace and stability in the region.

“Acting on credible intelligence, NAF aircraft successfully engaged a confirmed terrorist stronghold within the Joint Operations Area, delivering precision strikes that disrupted the activities of criminal elements and significantly weakened their operational capacity,”

Ejodame said.

In a separate intelligence-led operation around Kidandan, NAF aircraft successfully neutralised terrorists after positively identifying their movement within the area. Subsequent reconnaissance missions over Fatika and Sabuwa confirmed the absence of further terrorist activity, while continuous aerial surveillance was maintained in support of friendly ground forces and ongoing operations throughout the theatre.

Reaffirming the strategic importance of integrated military operations, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has consistently maintained that, “decisive air power delivers its greatest effect when seamlessly integrated with surface operations.”

In line with this operational philosophy, the Nigerian Air Force continues to deploy intelligence-driven air power in close coordination with ground troops to neutralise terrorists, protect innocent civilians and restore lasting peace and security across the North-West.

The NAF reiterated its commitment to sustaining the current operational momentum until terrorist and bandit networks operating within the region are decisively dismantled.