  • Monday, 12th May, 2025

ASUU elects Chris Piwuna as New President

Nigeria | 48 minutes ago

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has elected Prof. Chris Piwuna, a consultant psychiatrist and Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Jos, as its new national president.

Prof. Piwuna succeeds Prof. Victor Osodeke, a Professor of Soil Science at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, who served as the union’s president since 2021.

The leadership transition was ratified at the 23rd National Delegates Congress of the union held on Sunday in Benin, Edo State, where members from various branches across the country convened to chart a new course for the academic body.

Prof. Piwuna, known for his firm advocacy for the welfare of university lecturers and reforms in Nigeria’s higher education sector, previously served as ASUU’s Vice President.

His emergence comes at a time when the union continues to engage the federal government on issues of funding, staff welfare, and autonomy of public universities.

Here’s a timeline of ASUU presidents in history:

  • Prof. I.O. Agbede: 1977-1978
  • Dr. B.A. Ogundimu: 1979-1980
  • Prof. Biodun Jeyifo: 1980-1982
  • Dr. Mahmud Modibbo Tukur: 1982-1986
  • Prof. Festus Iyayi: 1987-1990
  • Prof. Attahiru Mohammed Jega: 3 months (after Prof. Festus Iyayi)
  • Prof. Assissi Asobie: 1994-2000
  • Dr. Dipo Fashina: 2000-2004
  • Dr. Abdullahi Sule-Kano: 2004-2008
  • Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie: 2008-2012
  • Dr. Nasir Isa Fagge: 2012-2016
  • Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi: 2016-2021
  • Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke: 2021-present

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.