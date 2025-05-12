APC Has Spoken, It’s Final, Sanusi Reacts to Lagos LG Primaries

A top contender for the chairmanship of Ojokoro LCDA, Mr. Mobolaji Sanusi, has reacted to the outcome of the Lagos All Progressives Congress primaries held of Saturday, in which his opponent was declared winner, saying “APC has spoken, it’s final.”

The primaries were held on Saturday at the party secretariat on Acme Road, Ogba where the party chairmanship flagbearer for 55 out of the 57 LGAs and LCDAs in the state emerged ahead of the July 12 LG polls.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Sanusi, a former managing director of Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA, said the released score of 21-2 against him was “outrageously concocted.”

“For the records, I didn’t lose the Saturday primary election in APC ACME secretariat and those behind the laughable score line would have their conscience to contend with, forever. However, l stand with this decision as a loyal party man,” Sanusi said.

He recalled that prior to the primaries, 12 out of 18 of Ojokoro LCDA leaders, including a notable politician and woman leader voluntarily endorsed him as the LCDA consensus candidate

He said the leadership of the party knows best why its chose to ignore the voice of Ojokoro leaders.

Sanusi said leaving the contest with his integrity intact was his greatest joy, adding “l am a professional in politics, not a professional politician. Life continues.”

See full statement below.

LG Primaries: Lagos APC Has Spoken And Its Final

Hours ago, our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State through my respected learned silk, Mr Babatunde Ogala, SAN, announced the winners of the Local Government chairmanship primaries that held in its ACME, Ikeja secretariat.

I participated in the primaries as an aspirant seeking the party’s mandate to vie for the position of Ojokoro LCDA chairmanship stool. The outcome of the Electoral College primaries is out, and the names of winners made public.

Yours sincerely was not considered good enough by the party to represent the good people of Ojokoro. The decision couldn’t have been for lack of requisite qualifications and experience.

From being an editor of a prominent national newspaper that handled staff and managed resources across the 36 states and Abuja without blemish, managing a local council development area shouldn’t be a challenge. Again, as a former MD/CEO of Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency, LASAA, a regulatory and revenue generating agency in Lagos State, l had managed men and material resources across the 57 local council branches of the agency with commendable savvy.

My antecedent at LASAA remains a worthy model in steadfast leadership that is still being talked about to date. So, handling a single local government can only be a selfless public service that would have been done for the betterment of the people, the community, and the glory of Lagos State.

Our LCDA leaders, twelve out of 18 of them, including a notable politician and woman leader voluntarily signed for me to be our LCDA consensus candidate but our party, under Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, knows best by choosing to ignore the voice of Ojokoro leaders. The released score of 21-2 against my person is outrageously concocted but absolutely fine by me. For the records, I didn’t lose the Saturday primary election in APC ACME secretariat and those behind the laughable score line would have their conscience to contend with, forever. However, l stand with this decision as a loyal party man.

We have moved past the stage of complaint to the period of reality. The decision of the party is final, and once again, l reiterate that I abide with it with my readiness to contribute to its success, going forward.

I thank my well-wishers, especially Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa who motivated and stood by me all through the period of my attempts to get the party ticket. To him and thousands of my other well-wishers: We have not lost. Just that my Ojokoro LCDA community has been denied the opportunity of having a competent, credible, reliable, and tested hand to run its affairs for the next four years.

Leaving this contest with my integrity intact is my greatest joy. After all, l am a professional in politics, not a professional politician. Life continues.

God bless Lagos State. God bless Nigeria

Thank you all.

Mobolaji Sanusi Esq.