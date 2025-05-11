$250m Investment: Law Firm Accuses Works Minister, Umahi of Illegal Land Seizure, Diversion of Highway Route

Wale Igbintade

A prominent Abuja-based law firm, Ndarani SAN & Co., has accused the Minister of Works, Mr. David Umahi of orchestrating the illegal seizure of privately owned land allocated by the Lagos State Government.

The firm called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene, describing the incident as “a blatant abuse of executive power and gross violation of human rights.”



At a press briefing in Lagos, the firm’s Principal Partner, Mohammed Ndarani Mohammed (SAN), alleged that Umahi diverted the gazetted route of a federal highway by nearly seven kilometres to cut through a $250 million investment site legally acquired by private investors.



According to the firm, the minister subsequently ordered military personnel to demolish completed structures on the site.

Ndarani further alleged a second invasion occurred on May 4, 2025, during which armed men in uniform stormed the property, assaulted civilians, and abducted a staff member, Mr. Olamide Obanla, who remains missing.



“There is no federal gazette, court order, or legal authority supporting the minister’s actions. This is not just illegality—it is tyranny. Section 1 of the Land Use Act and Section 44(1) of the 1999 Constitution vest land control in state governors, not federal ministers,” Ndarani said.



Ndarani stated that the minister’s actions constituted not only a civil violation but also a grave infringement of constitutional rights and a misuse of military force against unarmed civilians.

“This is no longer a land dispute; it is an assault on constitutional federalism and a warning sign to both local and foreign investors,” Ndarani added.

He urged President Tinubu to immediately call Umahi to order and reaffirm the federal government’s commitment to the rule of law.



Ndarani also called on the Attorney-General of the Federation to clarify the constitutional limits of federal authority over land and appealed to the National Assembly to investigate the alleged abuse of office and unauthorised deployment of military personnel.



The firm demanded that the Chief of Army Staff investigate and sanction the military officers involved and ensure the immediate and safe release of Mr. Obanla.

The press conference ended with a call to civil society and the public to stand against impunity and defend democratic governance.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, not just those in temporary offices,” Ndarani declared. “We cannot allow power to override the law.”

As of the time of publication, the Ministry of Works and the Nigerian Army had not responded to requests for comment.