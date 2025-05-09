On OGSTEP’s Economic Survival Strategy

Kunle Somorin writes on Gateway state’s Economic Recovery Strategy as encapsulated in the World Bank-supported initiative, Ogun State Economic Transformation Project.

Ogun State, widely acknowledged as Nigeria’s Industrial Capital, is charting a bold and ambitious course towards becoming a paragon of sustainable progress and innovation. At the forefront of this transformative effort is the Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP), a World Bank-supported initiative that has redefined the state’s economic landscape. Through a combination of strategic planning, targeted reforms, and measurable impacts, OGSTEP has fostered an environment conducive to investment, positioning Ogun as a hub of opportunity and a leader in modern governance. Central to this ambitious framework is the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) agenda, a cornerstone of reform that has revolutionised regulatory systems, enhanced infrastructure, and galvanised private sector engagement.

One of the most significant achievements of OGSTEP lies in its impact on infrastructure, setting the stage for enduring economic advancement. Industrial parks developed under the EoDB framework have been pivotal in creating spaces designed to support the diverse needs of enterprises. These parks not only serve as centres for commerce but also as hubs for innovation and collaboration, catering to both local and international investors.

The construction and enhancement of road networks have strengthened logistical connectivity across the state, enabling seamless transportation of goods and services, and fuelling industrial momentum. While the push for reliable power supply remains crucial to sustaining this industrial growth, power-related advancements were independent of OGSTEP interventions. Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Olaolu Olabimtan, noted, “By investing in infrastructure, we are not merely enabling businesses but also sculpting the architecture of sustainable economic growth.”

OGSTEP has also been instrumental in advancing digital governance initiatives, particularly in streamlining critical processes that historically posed challenges. Under the Public Service Reform sector of OGSTEP, significant strides have been made in public procurement systems, with the introduction of e-procurement portals across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

These digital platforms have enhanced transparency and efficiency, allowing the state to establish itself as a leader in modern public administration. In addition, the agriculture sector has experienced a transformative impact through the deployment of the Ogun Farmers Information Management System (OGFIMS), which offers farmers access to vital resources, insights, and tools to optimise their productivity.

A particularly remarkable accomplishment tied to OGSTEP’s interventions is the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy (CofOs). Through targeted funding and technical expertise, OGSTEP has successfully reduced processing times for these essential land documentation services. By January 2025, over 12,548 CofOs had been issued under the Ogun Land Administration and Revenue Management System (OLARMS), closing in on a mid-year target of 15,000—a milestone that demonstrates the effectiveness of streamlined digital processes.

Project Coordinator, Mosun Odusi hailed this achievement as transformative, stating, “Leveraging technology has demystified bureaucratic bottlenecks, making business-government interactions more fluid and accessible.”

Leadership and governance have further propelled Ogun’s remarkable strides in fostering an investor-centric ecosystem. Governor Dapo Abiodun has spearheaded reforms targeting critical touchpoints designed to build transparency and efficiency into the state’s operational framework. Central to this governance strategy is the Business Environment Council (BEC), chaired by Chief Economic Adviser, Dapo Okubadejo, which serves as both an oversight body and a forum for dialogue between government agencies and industry stakeholders. Governor Abiodun explained, “OGSTEP transcends being a mere initiative—it is a blueprint for sustainable prosperity. Through strategic reforms and alliances, Ogun State has laid an unshakeable foundation for boundless opportunity.”

Beyond governance frameworks, OGSTEP’s initiatives have prioritised attracting investment and elevating Ogun’s profile on the global stage. OgunInvest, the state’s Investment Promotion Agency, has been instrumental in this regard, providing a streamlined interface for facilitating agreements valued at over $50 million to date. Located strategically in Isheri, OgunInvest offers a robust communication strategy to showcase the state’s competitive edge and draw investors from around the world. Such achievements underscore Ogun’s ambitions of not just being Nigeria’s Industrial Capital, but a key player in the global economic arena.

While OGSTEP’s impact has been largely transformative in infrastructure, investment, and governance, its resonance is equally significant among everyday citizens. Agriculture, a cornerstone of Ogun’s economy, has benefited from interventions that have developed agri-food value chains and shifted the sector from subsistence-based practices to commercial enterprise. Tools like OGFIMS empower smallholder farmers with insights and resources that ensure their growth and stability, bridging urban-rural divides to promote inclusive development.

Human capital development remains one of the pillars of OGSTEP’s legacy. Ogun has revitalised technical colleges across the state, transforming them into hubs for innovation and skills development. These centres now equip Ogun’s youth to compete in an increasingly globalised economy, aligning with Governor Abiodun’s vision of empowering the next generation of leaders. Commissioner Olabimtan remarked, “Empowering our youth is the cornerstone of Ogun State’s future—a future defined by resilience, ingenuity, and progress.”

Nonetheless, the path to progress has not been without challenges. Financial constraints continue to pose limitations on the scope of reforms, while resistance to systemic changes underscores the need for ongoing advocacy and capacity building among civil servants. Despite these obstacles, the collective resolve of local stakeholders and strategic partnerships with development agencies provide a robust foundation for overcoming these hurdles.

As OGSTEP nears its conclusion in mid-2025, its legacy is one of transformation and progress. Digitisation projects, such as the deeds registry and GIS functionality, lay the groundwork for long-term reforms that transcend the project’s initial scope. OGSTEP’s ability to create pathways for sustainable growth reflects the power of visionary leadership and collaborative governance. Ogun’s story serves as a testament to the potential of purposeful governance and ambitious execution, solidifying its position as a model for other states in Nigeria and beyond.

Through OGSTEP, Ogun exemplifies what is possible when bold vision meets resolute determination.

-Somorin writes from Crescent University, Abeokuta