NNPC Boss, Dangote Meet, Pledge to Strengthen Partnership, Reaffirm Commitment to Energy Security

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals have pledged to deepen collaboration on Nigeria’s energy security.

The aim according to them is to also advance shared prosperity for Nigerians.

The commitment was made during a courtesy visit by the President/Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Mr Aliko Dangote to the Group CEO of NNPC Ltd., Mr Bashir Ojulari, and members of the company’s Senior Management Team at the NNPC Towers.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., Olufemi Soneye, in a statement on Friday said the commitment was part of ongoing efforts to promote mutually beneficial partnerships and foster healthy competition.

The statement quoted Dangote pledging to collaborate with the new NNPC Management to ensure energy security for Nigeria.

“There is no competition between us, we are not here to compete with NNPC Ltd. NNPC is part and parcel of our business and we are also part of NNPC.

“This is an era of cooperation between the two organisations.” Dangote added.

While congratulating the GCEO and the Senior Management Team on their appointments, Dangote acknowledged the enormity of the responsibility ahead.

He said the GCEO was shouldering a monumental task, and expressed confidence that, with the capable hands at his disposal in NNPC, the task would be surmountable.

In his remarks, the GCEO, Mr Bashir Ojulari assured Dangote of a mutually beneficial partnership anchored on healthy competition and productive collaboration.

Ojulari highlighted the exceptional caliber of talent he met in NNPC Ltd., describing the workforce as dedicated, highly skilled and hardworking professionals who are consistently keen on delivering value for Nigeria.

Ojulari expressed the company’s readiness to build a legacy of national prosperity through innovation and shared purpose.

He assured that the NNPC would sustain its collaboration with Dangote Group. especially where there was commercial advantage for Nigeria.

Both executives also committed to being the relationship managers for their respective organisations through sustained productive collaboration and healthy competition, thereby envisioning limitless opportunities for both organisations. (NAN)