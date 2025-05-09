Nine Babcock University Graduates Earn First Class Honours in 2024 Bar Exams

Funmi Ogundare

Nine law graduates from Babcock University have earned first class honors in the November 2024 Bar Part II final examinations, marking a significant achievement in the results released by the Nigerian Law School. Prof. Dorcas Odunaike Dean of the School of Law and Security Studies, who disclosed this, explained that the results, recently released by the Council of Legal Education, continue the university’s impressive streak of top-tier performance in legal education.

“Early reports suggest that a Babcock graduate may also emerge as the third overall third best candidate nationwide,” she said.

The latest achievement, she noted, underscores Babcock University’s rigorous legal training, dynamic curriculum, and the unwavering commitment of the faculty at the School of Law and Security Studies.

“We are proud of our students and confident they will contribute meaningfully to the legal profession both nationally and globally,” the Dean stated.

“These continued successes reflect our commitment to academic excellence and nurturing professionals who lead with integrity and competence.”

Odunaike described Babcock’s legacy at the Nigerian Law School as long-standing and distinguished saying ,” In 2013, the university produced the best student in Law and Practice, followed by a string of first class achievers in subsequent years, including a record-breaking 20 first class graduates in 2023.”