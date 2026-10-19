Court Orders Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo, to Respond to Suit Seeking Release of his NYSC Records 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Salim Ibrahim of a Federal High Court, Abuja has directed the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to file his response to the suit seeking to compel the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to release records of his service.

Justice Ibrahim gave the order on Monday when the matter came up for hearing.

According to the court, the minister is to file and serve his reply to the applicant’s counter affidavit, which opposes his application to be joined as a party, before the next hearing date fixed for November 18, 2026.

The Incorporated Trustees of Pathway to Equity and Charity Foundation, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1812/2026, is asking the court to compel the NYSC to disclose documents supporting the minister’s claim that he completed the mandatory one-year national service.

The plaintiff is also seeking an order of mandamus directing the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), the second respondent, to produce records showing that the minister served his primary assignment there.

Meanwhile, the foundation is demanding that the NYSC produces the mobilisation or call-up letter issued to Tunji-Ojo in 2006 or any other year; the posting letter to the FCTA in 2006 or any other year; his application for mobilisation; evidence of approval of his remobilisation by the Director-General;

evidence of payment of allowances to him; his “book of life”, kept for each corps member; the record of his Community Development Service and his discharge certificate.

Similarly, the applicant wants the FCTA to produce the mobilisation or call-up letter, the posting letter, his attendance record during the service year, evidence of any allowance paid to him, and the record of his Community Development Service.

The application was brought under Section 14 of the Federal High Court Act, Order 34 Rules 1, 2 and 5 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, and Sections 20, 21 and 25 of the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act, 2011.

This followed the leave granted by Justice Ibrahim on October 5, 2026, allowing the foundation to commence the action.

Counsel to the applicant, Chief Solomon Akuma (SAN), told the court he was ready to proceed with the hearing.

However, Abiola Olaniji, appearing for the minister, said he had filed an application to join Tunji-Ojo as the third respondent.

He said the applicant had responded with a counter affidavit raising serious issues, to which he needed time to reply, explaining that he was ready to take part in the proceedings as an interested party.

But the applicant maintained that the minister could not be a proper party as the suit seeks an order of mandamus compelling the respondents to produce documents that are not in the minister’s custody.

Justice Ibrahim nonetheless adjourned the matter and ordered the minister to file his response before the next date.

In a 25-paragraph affidavit, Chairman of the foundation’s Board of Trustees, Uchenna Ejimafor, described the group as a non-governmental organisation that exposes documents and reports cases of corruption, bribery and abuse of office in public and private institutions.

Ejimafor said the minister had presented himself to the public as having completed the one-year national service and served his primary assignment with the FCTA in 2006 or another year.

He claimed, however, that the foundation’s discreet investigation showed Tunji-Ojo did not serve with the FCTA in 2006 or any other year.

According to the affidavit, the foundation requested the documents through its solicitors in order to verify its findings, but the respondents refused to release them.

It noted that the FoI Act requires such documents to be provided within seven days of a request, and said the respondents failed, refused or neglected to comply. Ejimafor argued that, unless compelled by the court, they would not make the records available.

The controversy over the minister’s certificate previously drew a response from the NYSC in a letter dated August 8, 2023, signed by one Fasakin B. A. on behalf of the Director-General.

The letter stated that Tunji-Ojo was mobilised in 2006 and deployed in the FCT, but later absconded from the scheme.

It said he resurfaced in 2019, was remobilised and posted to the FCDA for his primary assignment. His certificate was not available at the passing-out parade because his name was omitted from the certificate printing application.

The NYSC added that the minister applied for the certificate through the FCT State Coordinator on October 18, 2022, and that the application was forwarded to NYSC headquarters. Certificate No. A004523631 was produced on February 28, 2023, for collection.