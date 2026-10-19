Rivers Assembly Rescinds Decision on Three Pro-Fubara Lawmakers

* As Wike-Fubara peace, reconciliation moves continue

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State House of Assembly has rescinded its decision to declare the seats of three pro-Governor Siminalayi Fubara lawmakers vacant.

The development signals renewed drive in reconciliation efforts between the governor and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The affected lawmakers are Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo, Hon. Sokari Goodboy Sokari and Hon. Orubienimigha Timothy, whose seats were declared vacant on October 15, 2025, following their failure to attend legislative sittings after their suspension was lifted.

The decision to reverse the declaration followed separate letters dated October 16, 2026, from the three lawmakers, appealing to the House to reconsider its position.

The letters were read by the Speaker, Hon. Martin Amaewhule, during plenary Monday.

In their appeals, the lawmakers explained that they did not receive or see the communication notifying them that their suspension had been lifted, insisting that this was why they failed to resume attendance at plenary.

After deliberations on the letters, the lawmakers voted to rescind the earlier decision declaring the three seats vacant, effectively opening the door for a possible return to the legislative fold.

The House had initially suspended the trio on October 30, 2023, during the protracted political crisis that pited Fubara against his predecessor, Wike. Their suspension was lifted on December 20, 2023, following an initial peace initiative facilitated by President Bola Tinubu.

However, their continued absence from sittings prompted the Assembly to declare their seats vacant in October 2025, citing Section 109(1)(e) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended. The House subsequently wrote to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), requesting a bye-election to fill the positions.

The latest reversal comes against the backdrop of renewed reconciliation efforts involving Wike, Fubara, the Assembly leadership and local government chairmen across the state.

About a fortnight ago, Wike led members of the Rainbow Coalition, including political figures associated with the All Progressives Congress (APC), to meet with Fubara. The engagement was followed by another meeting on Sunday at the governor’s private residence in Port Harcourt.