INEC: We’re Yet to Take Decision on LP Crisis

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),has said it was yet to take a decision concerning the crisis rocking the Labour Party.

The Supreme Court recently sacked the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure and affirmed that his tenure had expired. But Abure had refused to admit and. Abide by the ruling, creating more crisis in the party.

However, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, in a statement, noted that media reports indicating that the commission had taken a decision were false

“Our attention has been drawn to some media reports claiming that the Commission has recognised certain persons as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Labour Party (LP).

“The reports also inferred that the Commission has restored a particular individual as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), referring to the listings on the Commission’s official website.

“The names of the National Officers of the LP had previously been uploaded to our website following a court order, not related in any way to the latest judgement of the Supreme Court.

“In the same manner, the name of the National Secretary of the PDP on the same website was neither deleted nor reinstated.”

Oyekanmi stressed that as a law abiding institution, the Commission was carefully studying the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Labour Party and would communicate its decision to the public in due course.