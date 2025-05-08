MTN Releases 2024 Sustainability Report, Harps on ESG

Emma Okonji

MTN Nigeria Communications has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, which underscores MTN Nigeria’s continued commitment to sustainability, transparency, and shared value creation through strategic Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) integration and responsible business practices.

The report, which was signed by the Company’s Secretary, Uto Ukpanah, and now in its sixth consecutive year, reflects adherence to other key global and local frameworks, including the GRI Standards, SASB, UN Global Compact Principles, NGX Sustainability Disclosure Guidelines, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Sustainable Finance Principles.

Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Dr. Karl Toriola, said: “We are proud to once again demonstrate our resolve to operate responsibly, innovate for inclusive progress, and lead the conversation around sustainability in the telecommunications space. Sustainability is at the core of our strategy, and our 2024 Sustainability Report demonstrates how we are strengthening our business resilience, mitigating risks, and unlocking opportunities for long-term value creation.”

Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Nigeria, Tobe Okigbo, said: “We believe in Doing for Tomorrow, Today. Our focus remains clear—embedding ESG across our business ecosystem, empowering our people, and aligning our strategy to deliver measurable, net-positive outcomes.”