Tinubu, 18 Govs Seek Fresh Mandate for Gov Oyebanji

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday led a formidable coalition of political leaders, including 18 state governors, former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, senators, ministers and other top stakeholders, in a massive show of support for Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji’s re-election bid ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

The endorsement came at the All Progressives Congress (APC) mega rally held at the Ekitiparapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, where thousands of party faithful and supporters thronged the venue in what was widely regarded as a demonstration of the governor’s growing popularity and acceptance across political divides.

Speaking through Vice-President Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu described Governor Oyebanji as a leader who came into office well prepared for governance and has demonstrated a strong commitment to people-centred leadership.

The president said Oyebanji’s humility, inclusive governance style and developmental strides across critical sectors had endeared him to the people, making him deserving of another term in office.

According to him, the governor has shown that leadership is about service, respect for institutions and commitment to the welfare of the people.

“Governor Oyebanji understands the essence of leadership. He has carried everybody along—farmers, traders, students, traditional rulers and political leaders. He came prepared for governance and has remained focused on delivering dividends of democracy to the people,” Tinubu said.

The president urged Ekiti voters to turn out en masse on election day and renew the governor’s mandate, expressing confidence that Oyebanji would consolidate on the achievements of his first term.

In a symbolic gesture, Tinubu formally handed the governor over to former governors and party leaders present at the rally, charging them to work for a decisive APC victory at the polls.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio described Oyebanji as a peaceful, humble and people-oriented governor whose performance has earned national recognition.

He commended the governor’s achievements and urged Ekiti residents to reciprocate his service by voting overwhelmingly for his re-election.

Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council and Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, said Oyebanji had distinguished himself in the areas of education, workers’ welfare, infrastructure, transportation and human capital development.

Similarly, Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, said the unprecedented support being enjoyed by the governor was a reflection of his broad acceptability and impressive performance in office.

APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, declared that the governor’s achievements had become his strongest campaign asset, expressing confidence that voters would reward him with another term.

For his part, Governor Oyebanji said he was seeking re-election on the strength of his record of service and the trust reposed in him by the people of the state.

The governor assured residents that a second term would bring accelerated development and deeper investments in critical sectors, while urging citizens to maintain peace before, during and after the election.

One of the high points of the rally was the appearance of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, a leading figure in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who reaffirmed his support for Oyebanji.

Fayose attributed his endorsement to the governor’s inclusive leadership style and his ability to unite political leaders and stakeholders across party lines.

He urged Oyebanji to remain magnanimous and continue fostering unity in the state, expressing confidence that the governor would secure a historic victory at the polls.

The rally also attracted an array of prominent political figures, including governors from across the country, federal lawmakers, ministers, former governors, party chieftains and traditional leaders, underscoring the strategic significance of the Ekiti governorship election and the broad coalition backing Oyebanji’s bid for a second term.