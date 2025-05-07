Tanko Yakassai: North Alone Can’t Decide Tinubu’s Presidential Fate in 2027 Elections

•Declares it will play a vital role of numbers

•ACF: No region can do it alone, it’s a collective venture

•Stakeholders worry over electoral integrity

Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Elder statesman and former parliamentary Adviser, Alhaji Tanko Yakassi, has warned that the North alone could not decide President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, when another election is due, saying it’s a national responsibility.

The 99-years-old, who spoke against the comments by a former Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Bola Tinubu, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, that the North would soon take its stand on 2027, however, declared that the north would play a critical role because of its numbers, among other factors.

In the same manner, the National Publicity Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Prof. Tukur Mohammed Baba, also said the forum has no control over who would win the presidential election and that no region could produce the president on the basis of regional voting alone.

This was as stakeholders in the election process in Nigeria have raised concern over eroding electoral integrity in the country.

Baba-Ahmed had stressed that no politician could win the Nigerian presidency without the support of the North. “No politician can become president without Northern support, making the region’s stance crucial to any aspirant’s success,” he said.

But Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to the late President Shehu Shagari and founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, said neither the North nor the South could single-handedly decide the fate of the next president by 2027.

“The presidential election is a national affair. Any presidential election is a national issue. The North alone cannot determine who becomes president; the South alone cannot make it. The South and North must come together with a formidable candidate to get it done.

“When I mean a formidable candidate, it means apart from someone with the popularity, he must have the financial clout. Elections in Nigeria now involve a lot of money. Unfortunately, people with money in Nigeria do not like to sponsor any candidate. You must have enough money to put yourself there but don’t rely on others,” Yakassai said.

Although he agreed that the North could play a critical role in the emergence of a president, it could not make the decision alone.

His words: “Like I said, the North alone cannot decide who becomes President in 2027 but it will play a very important role because of its numbers. Of course, other factors will make it possible for a presidential candidate to emerge and win elections in this country. Those factors include acceptability and support by the stakeholders.”

Yakassai further said every Nigerian with a voter card is expected to cast his or her vote for or against any presidential candidate, explaining that it was not a question of North or south.

‘’Presidential election is a national event. Hakeem Baba Ahmed knows that,’’ the elder statesman maintained.

The ACF, through its National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Mohammed, insisted it had no control over who would win the presidential election and that no region could produce the president on the basis of regional voting alone.

According to the ACF spokesman, “In 2027, ACF views the statement as a personal opinion of Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed to which he is entitled. Whether or not it will come to pass, we don’t know.

“ACF as an organisation has no control over that. But we do know that no one can be president on the basis of regional voting alone, as the constitution requirements require what is essentially a pan-regional spread of support at some minimum level.

“Again, whatever anyone thinks, it is the voter, if allowed to vote without interference, manipulation or other electoral malfeasance, that will determine the outcome. So, basically, we need to wait to see how things eventually pan out,” he said.

Stakeholders Worry over Electoral Integrity

Stakeholders in the election process in Nigeria have raised concern over eroding electoral integrity in the country.

They also decried the high level of poverty, lack of means or freedom to assert their civic rights and political actors manipulating elections, where vote-buying and exploitation of vulnerable communities distort democratic outcomes.

The stakeholders stated this yesterday in Abuja at a-two day Policy Dialogue on Nigeria’s Triple Challenge: Civic Space, Poverty, and Electoral Integrity organised by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development (Centre LSD), and Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA) with support from MacArthur Foundation.

Executive Director of the Centre, Mr. Monday Osasah, said with approximately 133 million Nigerians experiencing multidimensional poverty, the country faced significant development challenges.

“The recent elections have raised concerns about electoral integrity, and restrictions on civic engagement threaten our democratic progress. These issues are interconnected and demand a comprehensive response,” he said.

Osasah explained that the objective of the dialogue was to examine research findings, share stakeholder insights, and develop a robust programming framework with informed policy recommendations.

He added that together they could create a roadmap for addressing Nigeria’s triple challenge and promoting sustainable development, democratic governance, and human well-being.

A traditional ruler, Sarkin Yakin Gagi District Head Gagi, Sokoto, Alhaji Sani Jabbi, said without corresponding investment in security, Nigeria might not experience credible elections.

“We can’t have credible elections in 2027 because the election is about the opportunity for everyone to come and choose their leaders.

“When there is a segment of the society being sidelined because of insecurity, because of different forces when they are denied access to the right to vote, I think it is not justice,” he said.

Also, the Secretary General of WRAPA, Saudatu Mahdi, said the gathering not only sounded an alarm over the constriction of civic space and deepening poverty but demanded collective and urgent action.•Declares it will play a vital role of numbers