Inter Milan Win Final Ticket, to Face PSG or Arsenal

Inter Milan qualified for the final of the UEFA Champions League last night with a dramatic extra time 4-3 (7-6 aggregate) defeat of Barcelona in San Siro.

As the last Italian side to lift the Champions League way back in 2010, Inter will be heading to the final in Munich on May 31 for the second time in three seasons.

Federico Dimarco threw San Siro into a rancorous celebration when he stole the ball off Dani Olmo in the midfield and slid through Denzel Dumfries, who rolled it across to Lautaro Martinez for a simple stroke into the empty net for the opening goal of the night.

Inter were on top before the break with two goals under their belt but they looked completely out of it as Barca took a 3-2 lead. Hansi Flick’s side looked set for a first Champions League final in a decade but a late equaliser in normal time and an extra-time winner puts Inter there for the second time in three seasons.

Inter Milan will face either Paris St-Germain or Arsenal in the final.

In the other semifinal tonight in Paris, Arsenal’s Declan Rice has said that the Gunners need “big balls” and “magic moments” if they are to overturn their semi-final 1-0 deficit against Paris St-Germain and reach the Champions League final.

Mikel Arteta’s side face the French champions in Paris today (Wednesday) at 8pm after losing the first leg 1-0courtesy of Ousmane Dembele’s early strike at Emirates Stadium last week.

Arsenal are attempting to reach their first Champions League final since 2006.

“We need to have big balls and we need to go out there on the biggest stage and show that we’re ready to play at this level,” said Rice.

RESULT

Inter 4-3 Barcelona

(Qualify 7-6 aggregate)

TODAY

PSG v Arsenal

U20 AFCON

Nigeria v Kenya

Tunisia v Morocco