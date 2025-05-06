Soludo: Count Me Out, I’m Not Defecting to APC, I’m APGA All the Way

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, yesterday, dismissed rumours that he might soon quit All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for All Progressives Congress (APC), after the working visit of President Bola Tinubu to the state.

Soludo made the clarification at the thanksgiving ceremony of National Chairman of APGA, Mr. Sylvester Ezeokenwa, held at St Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, Fegge, Onitsha South Local Government Area.

He stressed that Anambra was APGA all the way.

The governor said after his eight years’ tenure, another governor of APGA extraction would succeed him. He said it must be acknowledged that APGA was the first registered progressive political party in Nigeria since 2002.

According to Soludo, “APGA is and remains our own. APGA is for the progressives and you can see unprecedented development in Anambra under APGA.

“And the first was Mr Peter Obi and we all saw development and the next was Chief Willie Obiano and you all here can attest to the fact that Anambra is making progress and now under me, Professor Charles Soludo, you can see what is happening in just three years in office.

“That is why I am saying that Anambra is APGA and APGA is Anambra, as simple as that and there no going anywhere. It is APGA all the way.”

Soludo declared, “Even after my tenure, another progressive governor would come in under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and nothing else.”

In his remarks, Ezeokenwa recalled the prolonged battle over the substantive national leadership of APGA, saying he remains eternally grateful to Soludo for being there all through the fight and litigations.

He said, “I thank God Almighty for today and also thank everyone that played those roles towards retaining this position as National Chairman of the party.

“I remain eternity grateful to Governor Charles Soludo, who has always been there for me and I cannot forget one experience when my father took ill three times and my spiritual father, Bishop Jonas Benson, was there all the way and Rev Fr. Ezeoke.”