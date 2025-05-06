Senate: We’ll Begin Reconciliation of Major Actors in Rivers, Resumes Today

•Says tax reform bills passage on front burner

•Declares security situation has caught its attention

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The senate has said it would commence the process of reconciling major stakeholders in the Rivers State political situation upon resumption from plenary today.

The two chambers of the National Assembly had previously adjourned plenary on March27, ahead of the Easter and Eid-el-Fitr holidays.

A statement by Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, said pending national issues, including fiscal legislations, political problems, and security matters would be top priority for the red chamber.

Bamidele stated, “First on our agenda is the further consideration of the Tax Reform Bills, 2024. Its passage has become imperative to reform the country’s tax regime and shore up the revenue of the federation.

“This will also help governments at all levels to implement projects and deliver the dividends of democracy.”

On the political disagreements in Rivers State, Bamidele said, “As we resume, the senate will work with the executive to resolve all the lingering socio-political issues across the federation, including the situation in Rivers State.

“The essence is to ensure that all stakeholders come to terms on the need to address the root causes of those issues and ensure proper reconciliation of all key actors in the overriding public interest.”

Bamidele also said, “The recent resurgence of insecurity in different parts of the federation, especially Benue, Borno, Katsina and Plateau, has caught our attention.

“As the foremost democratic institution that makes laws for the peace, order and good government of the federation, the senate will speed up engagement with key actors in the security sector and come up with mechanisms for the effective management of national security. We are committed to putting an end to all acts of terrorism across the federation.”

The senate leader said while the upper chamber was on recess, the presidency announced a number of appointments, including the management of the South-South Development Commission.

“On this ground, we will be screening nominees of the president for different appointments that require the approval of the senate,” he said.

He assured that the review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) was going on smoothly.

Bamidele stated, “Now that we have resumed, the Constitution Review Committee chaired by Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jubrin, will speed up the review process with a view to strengthening our federal structure in the interest of all.

“Likewise, the senate will kick-start the review of the Electoral Act, 2022 for the conduct of a more credible and transparent election.

“Finally, we have bills of strategic national interest that are pending before the senate on different sectors of the economy. There is an urgent need to consider those bills and ensure their passage expeditiously.

“We will also encourage our special and standing committees to put in place public hearings that will give us the opportunity to engage with the electorate on various aspects of law-making and give their own inputs.”