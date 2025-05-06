NJC: New Judges to Undergo Public Scrutiny

Steve Aya

zIn a revolutionary move, the National Judicial Council (NJC), the highest disciplinary body for Judicial Officers in Nigeria, says that, henceforth, Judges’ appointments will undergo public scrutiny, to determine whether they are fit and proper to occupy the post of judicial officer.

The Council at its 108th meeting, which ended on Wednesday, resolved that henceforth, the names of candidates being considered for appointment as Judicial Officers to Superior Courts of Record will be published for information and comments by the public. The primary objective of this initiative, according to the judicial body, is to solicit comments from the public where there is objection to the integrity, reputation, and/or competence of the candidates by opening the process to public participation and scrutiny.

In a press release signed by Mrs Kemi Ogedengbe-Babalola, the Deputy Director of Information, NJC, under the leadership of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON, amongst other decisions, also placed three Judges on suspension, while it gave a stern warning to the fourth.

The sanctioned Judges were also placed on the watchlist for a period of three to five years, during which they cannot be promoted. The body also constituted nine Panels, to investigate 27 judicial officers for various allegations of misconduct.