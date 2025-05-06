AFWL Celebrates 15th Anniversary, Empowers Over 1,000 Fashion Talents in Africa

The founder of Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL), Queen Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, has reiterated her commitment to advancing Africa’s fashion on the global stage, aligning with y United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (UNESCO) recent recognition of regional fashion as an emerging global leader.

Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi declared this on the occasion of AFWL’s 15th anniversary, highlighting the platform’s efforts at spotlighting Africa’s fashion to the globe.

She reminisced on the platform’s strides in 15 years, including empowering over 1,000 talents across the region towards positioning African fashion as a formidable force in global industry.

“This year marks 15 years of Africa Fashion Week London, a pioneering platform that has championed African designers when few others would. In a time when the global fashion industry underestimated the value of African creativity, we chose to believe in our heritage, our people and our power.

“Since its first edition, AFWL has consistently created avenues for visibility, growth and global engagement for African designers. We’ve opened doors for over 1,000 designers and artisans, spotlighted Africa’s cultural richness and inspired a global rethinking of what fashion can be. We are not just a fashion event, but a statement. A celebration and movement that continues to grow and redefine narratives,” she stated.

Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi asserted that the vision of AFWL beyond fashion, sought to project Africa’s creativity, culture and couture in addition to economic empowerment of players.

“For 15 years, we have created platforms where designers could thrive, artisans could shine, and African fashion seen, respected, and celebrated. What started as a platform for visibility has grown into a legacy of empowerment, pride and global impact. The best is yet to come,” she added.

Beyond her achievements in fashion, Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi also has vested footprint in cultural development.

AFWL stands as a testament to her dedication, resilience and unwavering belief in the potential of African talent.