CAN: Senseless Killings Across Nigeria Condemnable

*Says there’s urgent need for unity and dialogue to tackle security challenges

*Military silent as terrorists allegedly attack Yobe formation

*Four killed in Benue as suspected herdsmen renew attack

Chuks Okocha, Linus Aleke in Abuja and George Okoh in Makurdi

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), yesterday, expressed concerns about the killings in various parts of the country. CAN urged Nigerians to desist from actions that could further destabilise the country.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, raised the concern while reacting to the escalating violence and brutal attacks in the Middle Belt region.

Okoh said there was an urgent need for unity and dialogue to tackle the security challenges faced by communities enduring suffering and losses, especially in Benue, Gombe and Plateau states.

Curiously, more than 48 hours after an alleged attack on a military base in Yobe State, the Nigerian military high command maintained an unusual silence.

But the spate of killings continued in the Middle Belt area, as suspected armed herdsmen, in the early hour of Saturday, killed four people in Benue State.

A statement by the CAN president reaffirmed the body’s commitment to advocacy for safety, security, and dignity of the affected communities.

The statement said, “We unequivocally reaffirm our steadfast commitment to advocating their safety, security, and dignity. We will not relent in our pursuit of justice and lasting peace for all affected communities.”

Reiterating CAN’s consistency in condemning the killings occurring across Nigeria, Okoh stated, “We have repeatedly issued official press statements condemning the senseless killings taking place in various parts of the country.”

The statement further disclosed that having already undertaken visits to affected areas to express solidarity, offer condolences, and distribut relief materials, CAN intended to do more in the coming days as part of efforts to provide continued support and comfort to those in distress.

While urging Nigerians from all backgrounds and faiths to support ongoing peace initiatives in the North-central geo-political zone as well as other parts of Nigeria, CAN said, “Engagements with stakeholders across professional, ethnic, and religious lines are recognised diplomatic practices that foster dialogue and mutual understanding.

“Any actions or statements that escalate tensions pose a serious risk to national stability.”

The statement called for utmost caution amid growing unrest. It added that the way forward remained open and sincere dialogue among stakeholders, including international partners, such as the United States, and local platforms, like the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

Okoh stated, “We believe that trusted platforms like NIREC provide the appropriate space to raise concerns and work collaboratively towards practical and sustainable solutions.”

CAN insisted that all stakeholders must be dedicated to promoting peace, unity, and mutual understanding across the country.

“The strength of our nation lies in our unity,” he said, urging all citizens to embrace the principles of love and peace for a brighter and more prosperous future in the country.

Military Silent as Terrorists Attack Formation in Yobe

The high command of the Nigerian military maintained an unusual silence over 48 hours after a reported attack on a military base in Yobe State.

Some viral reports had alleged casualties during the attack on a military base in Bunigari village, Yobe State.

While stating that there was heavy gunfire and explosions during the attack, the reports asserted that the attackers took the base unawares, leading to widespread destruction.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, had yet to respond to enquiry at the time of filing this report.

But Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command (TAC), Makurdi, Air Vice Marshal Patrick Obeya, visited the Operation Hadin Kai Theatre Command to build more synergy in order to enhance operations.

Interacting with the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, at Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, Obeya said he was on a familiarisation tour to Air Force formations in the theatre, having recently taken over command as AOC TAC.

He stated that the visit was rewarding and inspiring, as it afforded him the opportunity to get attuned to the requirements in the theatre

Obeya expressed optimism that with the ideas shared and with adequate resources, the operations would record more successes.

A statement by Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Reuben Kovangiya, stressed that the AOC assured them that TAC was poised to support OPHK as much as it could, to enhance its operations.

In his response, the theatre commander welcomed the AOC and expressed delight at the visit.

Obeya acknowledged the synergy between the land and air components, which he said was key to success in the ongoing fight against insurgency in the North-east.

Abubakar requested some critical air assets, which he said would boost the operations.

He also used the opportunity to congratulate the AOC on his well-deserved appointment.

Four Killed in Benue as Suspected Herdsmen Renew Attack

The spate of killings continued at the weekend in Benue State, as suspected armed herdsmen killed four people at Akpete village in Apa Local Government Area, while many others sustained injury.

Sources said the gunmen attacked the area in the middle of the night, arriving on motorcycles and on foot and opening fire from multiple directions.

The source said the community had earlier received intelligence about a planned attack and youths had mobilised in anticipation.

However, they were overpowered by the large number of attackers.

“Four people were killed and several others injured. They came in large numbers and surrounded us,” a source said.

The attack was confirmed by the chairman of Apa Local Government Area, Adams Ochega, who said armed security men had been deployed to the area.

Ochega said, “The army responded swiftly, but the attackers had already escaped. I was asked to send vehicles to transport the injured to the hospital.”

Forum of AYATUTU Professors condemned the killings in Benue State.

The forum stated its position in a communique signed by Chairman, Board of Trustees and Council of Management, Professor Tor Joe Iorapuu, and Secretary, Board of Trustees and Council of Management. Professor Simon Irtwange.

The communique said the killings in Benue State by the marauding armed Fulani herdsmen and their sponsors were for the purposes of islamisation, land-grabbing, disruption of the economy, culture and education of the people, and mining of

minerals, etc.

The forum acknowledged that despite the efforts of the various tiers of government, the federal government had failed in its responsibility to protect the life and property of Tiv people and Benue State citizens, in general.

The forum agreed that in the immediate, there was a need for community approach to security, self-help, but said it must be within the framework of careful post-conflict management of its complexities.

The group stated, “There is a need, therefore, to mobilise and organise our people to defend their lives, land, and the future wellbeing of their children.

“We must defend against ambitious land-grabbers working in cohort with some power-seeking, disoriented, ambitious, but self-centred politicians and traditional rulers.”