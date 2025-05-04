Fragrant Moments with Christian Provenzano

Even a 10-hour flight delay couldn’t dim the aura of world-renowned perfumer, Christian Provenzano, during his first-ever visit to Nigeria.Vanessa Obioha was there to capture the fragrant moments.

There was a faint hint of fatigue when Christian Provenzano, the legendary perfumer, walked into Seinde Signature’s perfume store at Purple Mall, Lekki, Lagos recently. He was accompanied by Olaseinde Olusola, founder of the niche fragrance house, after enduring a 10-hour flight delay from Abuja.

Despite the long wait, guests who had gathered for a meet-and-greet held their patience. Thanks in part to Abiola Aloba, Seinde Signature’s affable PR officer, whose warm jokes and regular updates kept the mood light.

“We just learned that they’ve arrived and will be on their way shortly,” Aloba reassured the guests at one point. Later, he added, “They’re almost here. We sincerely apologise for the delay.”

Even without Provenzano present, guests were well-entertained. Platters of finger foods, trays of cocktails and wine, and an alluring display of niche perfumes, from Clive Christian to Toke Makinwa’s collection, set the scene. But the main highlight was the unveiling of Provenzano’s latest creations: Mangostino, Crystal Musk, and Onda de Mor.

The new fragrances are the reason Provenzano made his first trip to Africa and Nigeria notably is his first choice on the continent.

Though visibly tired, Provenzano warmly greeted guests, posed for selfies, and engaged in conversations about his art.

Widely regarded as “the alchemist” of perfumery, Provenzano has spent over five decades in the industry, and is now a master perfumer. He began his career in the 1970s and quickly made a name for himself through his mastery of blending high-quality raw materials into unforgettable compositions. Over the years, he has crafted more than 300 fragrances for niche houses like Clive Christian, Electimuss London, and Sospiro. In 2018, he launched his eponymous line, Christian Provenzano (CP) Parfums.

His signature creations—Oud Noir Intense (sensual and smoky), Ambre d’Or (rich, warm, and spicy), and Patchouli Noir (a bold reinterpretation of a classic)—are designed to be both timeless and modern, crafted with meticulous attention to detail.

His visit to Nigeria marks the continuation of his distribution partnership with Seinde Signature. He hinted at a potential collaboration on a signature Seinde Signature fragrance.

“I got about 60 samples that we have to evaluate together,” he shared. “Hopefully, we’ll select five or six to launch as his own brand.”

Provenzano’s growing interest in Nigeria isn’t without reason.

“Niche fragrances are becoming very popular here. And you guys know fragrances anyway,” he said, acknowledging Nigerians’ fashionable flair.

Indeed, no one exemplifies this better than Seinde Signature’s founder, Olusola, whose personal collection once exceeded 1,000 perfumes. His passion led him to open a perfume museum at the Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island and, later, multiple perfume stores in Lagos and Abuja.

His daughter, Oreoluwa, now oversees the business and sees the partnership with Provenzano as a perfect fit.

“I don’t think any other brand would be able to promote his products like we do in Nigeria,” she said.

A legendary nose, Provenzano is celebrated for his inventive olfactory compositions. Widely travelled, from Casablanca to Amsterdam, the U.K. to Dubai, his innate curiosity and relentless quest to master new ingredients have earned him a reputation for both innovation and perfection. Culture and storytelling are central to his creations, allowing him to retain a distinct sense of originality.

“Perfumers have a very large palette of raw material,” he explained. “You have approximately 2000 raw materials to use from. So every time you create something, if you put a tiny drop of something else, it will change the smell completely.”

Before designing a scent, he studies the local culture and native ingredients.

“I ask myself what are these countries producing? And then I start from these ingredients and build around them to create a fragrance.”

For a country like Nigeria, he starts from our spices.

“Ginger is one of the spices that is associated with Nigeria.”

So, what does Nigeria smell like?

“The smell of Nigeria is very strong perfume, really long-lasting, highly concentrated. And this is what I’m good at because I’m based in the Middle East. All the fragrances I do are usually for the local people, the Arabs. They love very strong fragrances as well, like the amber, oud, musk, saffron and rose.”

Having created perfumes for 30 countries (with Russia next on his list), Provenzano shows no signs of slowing down.

“‘Master perfumer’ is just a title. You always learn because there are always new essential oils coming into the market. There are always new molecules you have to explore and work with to see how they perform in the perfume. So you’re always learning, you never stop,” he said.