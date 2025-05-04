DANIEL BWALA Delivering  Policy Communication

Daniel Bwala, President Bola Tinubu’s Adviser on Policy Communications never forgets his roots in Borno South. In a recent encounter with Vanessa Obioha, this hometown hero, renowned for his selflessness, reaffirms his determination and commitment to giving back, positively impacting countless lives

Daniel Bwala had many dreams as a young man. He once thought of playing professional football, securing a place in the national team and eventually trading tackles on foreign turfs with a football club abroad. As lofty as that ambition was, it never turned into a reality. At one point, he wanted to study medical law at the Masters level because he felt medical negligence is a pandemic in Nigeria.

Of all his aspirations, public speaking and advocacy became his reputation, earning him recognition and accolades in the legal, media and political fields. There were pointers earlier that he was going to toe this path. As a young man, Bwala rarely conceded to any allegation anytime he and his siblings got into trouble with their parents. He always insisted on explaining his conduct, which frequently led to a favourable outcome as he made himself clear. Such was the strength of his convictions and arguments that his late father once proclaimed that he, Bwala, would be useless if he didn’t become a lawyer.

“I was always an advocate of the rights of people,” he shared during a recent encounter. “Afterwards, I gave my life to Christ, became born again and later a preacher; this endeavour of preaching fine-tuned my advocacy skills and gave me the passion for studying law.”

Today, Bwala is the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy Communications. Prior to that, he was the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Born in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, Bwala hails from Gwaski in Hawul LGA. His father was a retired military officer and his mother a businesswoman.

He grew up in Maiduguri, where he had his primary, secondary and tertiary education, studying Public Law at the University of Maiduguri before proceeding to Law School in Abuja for his vocational training. He later attained his LLM at Coventry University and is currently studying for his PhD at the University of Reading, UK.

Glimpses of Bwala’s activism were evident during his undergraduate days. Although he did not join Aluta, he was an active participant in moot court activities and “later in Law Clinic simulation of the various alternative dispute resolution mechanisms,” he added.

“This led me to win a national law clinic competition where selected top law clinic universities in the country and campuses of the Nigerian Law School participated,” he continued.

“I led my colleague Aminu Gamawa, who is now Dr. Aminu Gamawa, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Bauchi State. In the national competition, we defeated universities and even Nigerian Law School campuses to emerge winners and went on to represent Nigeria and Africa at the International Client Counselling Competition hosted by Cardiff University, UK. On the international stage, we defeated the USA, Canada, and Scotland but fell short of New Zealand. We emerged runner-up at the international finals.”

Bwala started gaining recognition for public speaking during his university days. Many instances announced him on the big stage, but one that readily came to mind as he attempted the question was when he and his team won the national competition on client counselling.

“It was aired all over the nation and abroad ahead of our participation in the international finals. I started to get invites for interviews locally and internationally, including requests from universities abroad to send articles in the related field.”

Before setting up his own firm, Bwala & Co (Crystal Chambers), the international motivational speaker and author, worked for the law firm JK Gadzama LLP.

“I learned the rudiments of law, research and courtroom advocacy there. I worked there for five years before setting up my law firm Bwala & Co (Crystal Chambers),” he said.

“In those days in England,” Bwala recounted, “after you are admitted to practice, you are required to spend at least five years doing pupil-age before you can set up your law firm. Even though that is not the case anymore, I, however, told myself that I would work for five years and then proceed to establish my law firm. Thankfully, I was able to do just that.”

Part of this decision may have stemmed from the influential figures in his life. They include Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church, better known as Winners Chapel, whom he said influenced his life to a large extent. “I listened to his teachings, which were basically spiritual, but also had a lot of motivation around career, knowledge, self-esteem, etc.”

In his legal profession, he learnt discipline and diligence from his former employer Chief JK Gadzama, SAN.

“I learned the business of law, diligence and timing,” he said. “I recall when I started work with his law firm, we reported at 8am and closed at 11pm daily; at weekends, we reported at 4pm and closed at 10pm. I developed my research skills working with Chief Gadzama, SAN. During my first month at his chambers, fresh off of a call to the bar, he ensured I appeared in all the superior courts of record. This meant that in the first month, I appeared in the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court. As Principal of the chambers, he personally ensured the allocation of counsel in chambers to the cause list. God bless Gadzama, SAN.”

None of these persons, however, left a lasting impression on him as President Tinubu. Politically, he influenced him just as much as Atiku did.

“These two (Atiku and Tinubu), in my view, are the politicians with true democratic credentials as champions who fought for democracy. But with the President, I learned a lot about what it takes to not only be a politician but also a leader, father and source of inspiration. I am hopeful that in my lifetime, I will write a book about President Tinubu.”

When it came to the tricky request of having him choose his most admired politician, Bwala said it was impossible to work for a president and admire another politician.

“Only civil servants can be in that situation because they work for a salary and not necessarily because they subscribe to any political leader or his ideology. A politician follows his passion and works on ideological grounds. You can only work for who you believe in, and the one who most influences your life. Otherwise, the outcome of your work would show a lack of diligence or double standards.”

It was late last year that the president announced Bwala as an appointee with a specific assignment. Some members of the public labelled Bwala a traitor for turning his back on Abubakar and embracing Tinubu. They felt the appointment was a betrayal of sorts. But the former PDP presidential candidate quickly debunked the opinion, clarifying that Bwala only worked as the spokesman for his presidential campaign and his service period expired with the end of the campaign.

With the president’s image makers and cleaners multiplying each passing day, Bwala clarified his position and how it differs from that of Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the president on Information and Strategy.

“My alignment in the presidency is quite clear and concise,” he began. “As a special adviser on policy communication, my duty is to advise Mr. President on his policy and its implementations and also to communicate the same to the Nigerian public. It involves communicating the message across all platforms necessary to reach the various demographics of our people. I am doing just that by constantly reflecting on the administration’s policy drive as it affects the common man. I use various mediums such as TV, Radio, Podcasts, Focus Groups, rallies and hangouts, town halls etc.”

Bwala also engages the international press to highlight the administration’s foreign policy efforts and its global and regional relations. Periodic press briefings, he said, would soon begin to explain government policies and their impact on citizens and to receive feedback on Nigerians’ experiences.

Specifically, he explained the expertise he brings to the table.

“I have over two decades of unmatched public communication skills anchored on sound knowledge of governance, law and diplomacy. There is a vast difference between print media and public communication. In public communication, a lot of oral advocacy is required, hence the skills of the nuances of public engagement and how to navigate around it.”

According to Bwala, public communicators aren’t limited to print journalists, just as public and policy communication differs from traditional media roles. A true communicator, he said, engages openly with all media, doesn’t shy away from interviews, doesn’t court controversies, and earns credibility through real-world experience.

Most importantly, he added, his communication skills should be easily understood by all and sundry.

“The knowledge of law and advocacy is the icing on the cake because it helps me to know the legal implications of all issues I communicate on behalf of my principal. I used that skill to advocate for President Tinubu before the primaries of the APC presidential congress. Even when I joined PDP, I was immediately asked to speak as spokesman for the campaign. When I returned to my father and leader, President Tinubu, there were many places he could place me, but he chose to utilize the area of my maximum comparative advantage. This is what I bring to the work. I am constantly learning on the job. And growing every day. The capacity to speak to different demographics of the public and private sector without missing the message or lacking in competence is the hallmark of a good public and policy communicator.”

Earlier this year, Bwala celebrated his 50th birthday. In a moment of reflection, he thanked the Supreme One for his direction in his life, his siblings and family support. But more importantly, he is most grateful to his spouse for her love and support.

“My wife is my first critic on all issues to ensure my motives and motivation are right. She is a strong source of encouragement and her keeping the family intact when I travel all over the world in search of destiny is off the charts,” he said.

Although he side-stepped a question that would touch on the security situation in Borno, Bwala is nonetheless a hometown hero. Recently, he was counted among the small but distinguished sons and daughters of Borno South who were decorated for recording milestones. From his humble background, Bwala went on to achieve great things, worthy of standing on the same podium of honours with the likes of the retired Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General, T. Y. Buratai, retired Justice Ibrahim Auta and former Minister of Women Affairs Hajia Maryam Ciroma among others. Despite his success, Bwala never forgot his roots.

The people of Borno South celebrated Bwala’s accomplishments, and his story motivates others to follow in his footsteps. His selflessness, determination, and commitment to giving back have inspired countless people. His increasing professional, social and political stature serves as a reminder that true success is not just about personal achievements, but about making a positive impact on the community that shaped you.