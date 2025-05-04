At World Press Freedom Day, FG Cautions Media against Subversive Elements, Anti-state Actors

*Says granting such elements access to public space endangers national security

*Unveils plan to develop framework on use of Artificial Intelligence

*NHRC seeks ethical, right-based regulation of AI

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

As the world yesterday marked the World Press Freedom Day, which was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993, the federal government has urged media organisations to be vigilant and not allow their platforms to be hijacked by subversive elements, anti-state actors, or ultra-nationalist groups, who seek to undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, who gave this admonition in a statement issued to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day, argued that granting such elements access to the public sphere without scrutiny, will not only endanger national security but also erode public trust in the media.

Idris also disclosed that the federal government was developing a national policy framework on responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the media space.

This is as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) called for the creation of ethical and legal frameworks to regulate the use of AI, warning that unregulated use poses risks to press freedom and fundamental human rights.

Idris stressed that the role of the media, as a gatekeeper of truth, had become more critical.

The minister noted that the media must take a principled stand to protect the information ecosystem from being polluted by falsehoods and manipulated content.

“Media organisations must be vigilant and not allow their platforms, whether traditional or digital, to be hijacked by subversive elements, terrorists, anti-state actors, or ultra-nationalist groups, who seek to undermine our collective peace and the sovereignty of our nation.

“Granting such elements, access to the public sphere without scrutiny, will not only endanger national security but also erode public trust in the media,” Idris said.

Idris explained that the framework would ensure that innovation does not come at the cost of ethics, press freedom, and national security.

Speaking on the theme of the day, ‘Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media,’ the minister underscored the critical role of the media in shaping informed societies.

“As we commemorate this day, let us all; government, media, and civil society, work together to protect freedom of expression while embracing technology that advances, rather than diminishes the values we hold dearly.

“Let me reaffirm that President Bola Tinubu’s administration remains deeply committed to upholding press freedom as a cornerstone of our democracy.

“A free and responsible media is the lifeblood of any democratic society; it gives citizens the power to express themselves freely and hold leaders accountable,” he said.

The minister added: “In this new era, our resolve must be matched with action, through policies that promote media innovation while protecting journalists from the misuse of technology.

“As part of this commitment, the federal government is currently developing a national policy framework on the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence in the media space.

“This framework will ensure that innovation does not come at the cost of ethics, press freedom, or national security”.

The minister expressed concern that, at a time when AI-powered misinformation, deepfakes, and disinformation, campaigns are being used as weapons to exploit, divide and sow discord.

Meanwhile, NHRC has called for the creation of ethical and legal frameworks to regulate the use of AI, warning that unregulated use poses risks to press freedom and fundamental human rights.

A statement issued yesterday by the Director of Corporate Affairs and External Linkages of NHRC, Fatimah Mohammed, stated that the commission would release an advisory on the use and deployment of AI in the country.

Mohammed stated that NHRC’s Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, called for AI to be developed and used in a way that aligns with human rights principles to prevent potential abuses.

Ojukwu, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said AI has the potential to enhance journalistic activities such as content development, investigative reporting, research, and fact-checking.

But he said it could be undermined when it was manipulated for misinformation, cyberbullying, emotional abuse, or inciting comments.

Ojukwu described the 2025 commemoration, “Reporting in the Brave New World – The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media” as timely.

He noted the increasing influence of digital communications and utilisation of AI in virtually all aspects of life.

“According to the Human Rights Advocate, AI tools have greatly impacted the enjoyment of the Right to Freedom of Expression and the Media by eliminating barriers to timely and effective communication.

“AI tools have at the same time aided the breach of the Right to Freedom of Expression and the Media when applied unprofessionally without deference to ethical regulations,” the statement stated.

Ojukwu urged the citizens and journalists to adopt AI responsibly to advance the right to freedom of expression and the media while avoiding inciting statements against constituted authorities and other members of the public.

World Press Freedom Day, first declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993, is marked every May 3 to raise awareness about the importance of a free press and to remind governments of their responsibility to protect media independence.

Nigeria was ranked 112 out of 180 countries in the 2024 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders, indicating continued concerns about censorship, journalist safety, and government surveillance.