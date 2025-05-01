May Day: Akpabio, Atiku Hail Nigerian Workers, Say They Are Engine Propelling the Nation

•NLC alleges compression of civil space

Chuks Okocha, Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has commended Nigerian workers for their productivity, diligence, commitment to duty and resilience even in the face of socio-economic challenges.

Also, a former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has declared that the Nigerian worker stood as the indomitable engine propelling the nation towards its long-sought prosperity.

At the same time, a former federal lawmaker and 2023 governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Dr. Farah Dagogo, has advocated improved welfare packages that would reflect the courage and sacrifices made daily by Nigerian workers.

But the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has lamented that the civic space in Nigeria was being compressed.

Akpabio, in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, acknowledged the hardwork and dedication of the Nigerian workers, noting that they have always prioritised nation above any consideration.

“Today, we celebrate the hard work and dedication of Nigerian workers. We, in the Senate and of course, the National Assembly, acknowledge your invaluable contributions to our nation’s development.

“I commend your resilience in the face of challenges and recognise your role in driving our economy forward. Despite obvious challenges, you remain the backbone of our economy.

“I salute your unwavering commitment to excellence and productivity. Your contributions are vital to our nation’s progress,” he said.

The Senate President assured the workers that, the 10th National Assembly under his leadership would continue to prioritise the welfare, security, safety and condition of service of the workers noting that labour-friendly legislations would be accorded their deserved attention.

Akpabio also promised to ensure that the rights of workers were duly guaranteed and complied with, adding that, “Under our eyes, no Nigerian worker will be victimised on account of expressing himself or herself either in demanding for their rights or seeking legal redress.

“I must say that Nigerian workers are our pride and we will not shirk our responsibility working together with the Executive to address workers’ concerns and create opportunities for growth and prosperity. Together, we shall build a brighter future for Nigerian workers and our great nation.”

On his part, Atiku, in a statement by his media office, extolled the immeasurable contributions of Nigerian workers, asserting that their resilience and sacrifice were the very heartbeat of national development.

He emphasised that the true spirit of Workers’ Day could only be fully realised when both government and private sector leaders place the welfare of workers at the forefront of national discourse and action.

Atiku noted that the condition of the workforce was a mirror reflecting the health and vitality of a nation’s economy — an undeniable barometer of socio-economic well-being.

“In the face of relentless hardship and meagre compensation, Nigerian workers have continued to bear the burdens of our economic aspirations with silent heroism.

“Yet, it is disheartening that those entrusted with the reins of policy and governance have failed to reciprocate this steadfast commitment with tangible acts of support and justice.”

He expressed deep concern that amid prevailing economic adversity, the current government has not deemed it necessary to roll out any meaningful palliative measures to cushion the suffering of workers.

Atiku implored the leadership of labour unions to persist in their noble crusade for good governance, describing their advocacy as the final bastion of hope for the average Nigerian. He reiterated that their voices must continue to echo the call for accountability, transparency, and equity.

Speaking, also, the former federal lawmaker, in a statement to commemorate the 2025 International Workers’ Day, paid glowing tribute to Nigerian workers, and applauded their resilience, diligence, and unwavering commitment to national service.

He described workers in both public and private sectors as the driving force behind the country’s growth and development.

Farah noted that their contributions have continued to sustain the nation’s core sectors despite prevailing socio-economic challenges.

“Workers remain the bedrock of any society. Their sacrifice, dedication, and professionalism deserve our deepest appreciation. In the face of daunting challenges, Nigerian workers have continued to rise to the occasion. The general populace is truly in your debt,” he said.

Farah urged workers, especially those facing hazardous or strenuous conditions, not to be dispirited, assuring them that their sacrifices were not unnoticed.

NLC Alleges Compression of Civil Space

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has lamented that the civic space in Nigeria was being compressed.

NLC’s position came just as arrangements have concluded to observe this year’s May Day celebration at the Eagles Square in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory today.

It alleged that security agents were being used to restrict citizens from freely expressing themselves.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, who spoke at the 2025 Pre-May Day Lecture jointly organised by NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) yesterday in Abuja, raised concerns that the civic space in Nigeria was increasingly being undermined as workers and unions no longer have the space to freely express themselves in a country

“The civic space is being compressed. Even last two weeks or last week, the people came out to protest police stopped them in Port Harcourt and other places. These days, protests are being fought, people are not allowing Nigeria to freely protest.

“Even that of minimum wage and hardship we tried and they tried to stop us. Forces are being used to compress the civic space and if you do that, you match the end to democracy even those sponsoring it will be the potential victims of it.

“I can tell you, all the people there now are beneficiaries of the suffering of some of us, who protested the military stay in office, annulment of June 12 and all that.

“None of them was known, their names are not even known in their community. If the civic space was closed, none of them will be in National Assembly, none will be a governor today.

“I think they’re having a momentary relief, it’s not going to last. It is the duty of the civil society, the labour movement to make sure that we’ll fight for the civic space to open.”

Ajaero, who noted that student protests had been caged and many voices were being sponsored to work against popular views, said the labour movement in Nigeria would continue to talk truth to power, fight for the rights of Nigerians,

In his pre-May Day lecture, a Professor of international law, Christopher Chukwuma, called for the review of laws and policies especially the Cybercrime Act and the Public Order Act, which were restricting and criminalising civic engagement in the country.

Chukwuma said the country could not be said to be practising democracy, when citizens were not allowed to protest against bad policies.