  • Thursday, 1st May, 2025

Eno, Rabiu, Others Win 2024 Industry Awards

Business | 2 hours ago

The Industry Newspaper, organisers of The Industry Summit/Awards has named the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno as the Industry Governor of the Year for his policies and programmes designed to promote and improve startups and entrepreneurship in the state.

In the year under review, Pastor Eno has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the State, driving development and progress through innovative policies and initiatives. His commitment to improving the lives of Akwa Ibom citizens is truly commendable.

The 6th edition of the awards which precedes the industry summit 2025 is scheduled to be held in Lagos on Saturday, May 3rd.

In a statement made available to the media, the organisers also listed the Chairman/CEO of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu as the Business Personality of the Year, GMD/CEO, SO&U, Udeme Ufot as Doyen of Advertising, Senior Special Assistant to President of Nigeria, O’tega Ogra as the Spokesperson of the Year among others

According to the convener of the project, Goddie Ofose, “Pastor Umo Eno, the governor of Akwa Ibom State, has significantly impacted entrepreneurship development through his ARISE Agenda, a comprehensive initiative that includes providing financial and material support, training, and partnerships with institutions like the Bank of Industry.”
Speaking on the importance of Industry Awards, Ofose said: “Industry Awards is a validation of excellence. The awards recognise and validate outstanding achievements, innovations, and contributions to the integrated marketing communications, banking, energy, pension funds, insurance, governance and other allied industries.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.