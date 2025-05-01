Eno, Rabiu, Others Win 2024 Industry Awards

The Industry Newspaper, organisers of The Industry Summit/Awards has named the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno as the Industry Governor of the Year for his policies and programmes designed to promote and improve startups and entrepreneurship in the state.

In the year under review, Pastor Eno has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the State, driving development and progress through innovative policies and initiatives. His commitment to improving the lives of Akwa Ibom citizens is truly commendable.

The 6th edition of the awards which precedes the industry summit 2025 is scheduled to be held in Lagos on Saturday, May 3rd.

In a statement made available to the media, the organisers also listed the Chairman/CEO of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu as the Business Personality of the Year, GMD/CEO, SO&U, Udeme Ufot as Doyen of Advertising, Senior Special Assistant to President of Nigeria, O’tega Ogra as the Spokesperson of the Year among others

According to the convener of the project, Goddie Ofose, “Pastor Umo Eno, the governor of Akwa Ibom State, has significantly impacted entrepreneurship development through his ARISE Agenda, a comprehensive initiative that includes providing financial and material support, training, and partnerships with institutions like the Bank of Industry.”

Speaking on the importance of Industry Awards, Ofose said: “Industry Awards is a validation of excellence. The awards recognise and validate outstanding achievements, innovations, and contributions to the integrated marketing communications, banking, energy, pension funds, insurance, governance and other allied industries.”