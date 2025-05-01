  • Thursday, 1st May, 2025

Army Clarifies Explosion at Giwa Barracks, Insists Not a Terrorist Attack

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army said the explosion that rocked Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri was not a terrorist attack, as insinuated in certain social media platforms, clarifying that the explosion was due to the current high temperatures in Maiduguri, which led to the explosion of some munitions.

The Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Reuben Kovangiya, made this clarification in a statement on Thursday morning.

Captain Kovangiya said: “The Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai Maiduguri wishes to inform the general public of an incident involving the explosion of ordnance in one of our ammunition storage facilities located in Giwa Barracks.

“The explosion was due to the current high temperatures in Maiduguri, which led to the explosion of some munitions. The situation has, however, been brought under control with the combined efforts of the Borno State Fire Service Department and other fire trucks from security agencies.”

He disclosed that troops of Operation Hadin Kai have been deployed to protect the public and prevent miscreants from taking advantage of the situation.

The spokesperson of the operation urged the public to remain calm and discountenance any speculation of an attack within the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council.

